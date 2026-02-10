Workday CEO Eschenbach steps down – co-founder Bhusri to return

Carl Eschenbach steps down as Workday CEO, handing over to co-founder Aneel Bhusri

Former leader will get $3.6 million cash severance package plus more

Company growth is in a good place, share prices aren't

Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach has stepped down with immediate effect after around two years as the head of the company (and another year as co-CEO), and he's already been replaced by Workday co-founder Aneel Bhusri who has returned to the role on a permanent basis.

A Form 8-K confirms that Eschenbach will receive $3.6 million in cash severance plus accelerated vesting of equity awards.

Bhusri will be eligible for a $1.25 million base salary "and an annual target cash bonus of up to 200% of the amount of his then-current base salary."

Workday leadership changes come amid shifting landscape

The news comes as company share prices continue to plummet – they're down around 40% year-over-year with investors worried about Workday's AI strategy and its susceptibility to the tech's influences.

Workday already cut around 1,750 roles, accounting for 8.5% of its then headcount, one year ago, framed as an AI-driven restructuring necessity. One year later, another 2% reduction was confirmed.

The company has had three consecutive quarters of 12.6% revenue growth – a not-so-insignificant sum, but a sum that's fallen from around 15-18% in the two preceding years.

"The opportunity ahead of us is always greater than what’s behind. We are at a massive inflection point with AI, and there is nobody better than Aneel to lead Workday through this moment and drive the vision forward," Eschenbach wrote in a LinkedIn post.

He now describes himself as Strategic Advisor to the CEO on the social networking platform.

"As we look ahead, Workday is entering a new chapter that will be defined by AI and innovation," Bhusri shared in a separate LinkedIn update.

