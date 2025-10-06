Microsoft Teams is finally adding this much-demanded feature - and it could massively boost your productivity

Microsoft Teams Channels will join chats in getting pop-out windows soon

Upgrade should help collaboration efficiency

The upgrade could be landing next month as Microsoft pushes to make Teams highly efficient

A much-needed update to Microsoft Teams hopes to make the online collaboration software more conducive towards multitasking by introducing a feature that allows multiple conversations to be visible at the same time – perfect for hybrid working.

It means workers will be able to manage chats and channels more easily, especially when collaborating with different colleagues and teams simultaneously.

“You can now open channels in a separate window to stay on top of multiple conversations at once,” the company explained in a roadmap entry.

Teams gets new pop-out options

Although Microsoft already supports pop-outs for chats, Teams has long lacked support for this with channels.

As it stands, users can resize and rearrange multiple windows in order to compare notes from multiple conversations, so it was only natural that channels should get this too.

Microsoft says this pipeline product should start rolling out next month across desktop clients, though it’s currently in development and unexpected hurdles could delay this.

More broadly, one look at the roadmap for Teams will make it clear Microsoft is committed to making the platform more interactive, and a lot of the updates center around simpler and quicker interactions. For example, by the end of the year Teams will also be able to update your work location automatically by recognizing Wi-Fi networks.

In terms of chats and channels, Microsoft also recently rolled out threads within channels, allowing users to reply to messages in spin-off threads without clogging up the entire channel to keep separate conversations easier to follow.

“All these updates are designed to help you work smarter, automate the routine, and get more from every minute you spend in Teams,” Kerry Perez Heffernan explained.

