Microsoft Teams wants to use Copilot to keep your meetings going, whether you like it or not

Copilot and Microsoft Teams get new features

Copilot will now suggest follow-up questions in meetings

Extra questions could be on meeting topics, clarification or other areas

Wrapping up your Microsoft Teams meetings on time may soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new Copilot feature.

Microsoft's AI tool will now be able to suggest follow ups to, "keep the conversation going", when responding to a prompt, whether you like it or not, the company has revealed.

This could mean your video conferencing calls drag on a little longer than expected - or you and your colleagues are able to stumble on some previously unknown insights.

Microsoft Teams and Copilot

News of the update was revealed in a post on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, where it was simply entitled "Copilot in Meetings will suggest follow up questions to ask it".

The post noted that the feature will consist of Copilot in Teams Meetings suggesting follow ups when it answers a prompt from a user.

Microsoft says these follow-up questions will "generally" be based on the response Copilot has given in the past, meaning they could focus on a particular topic, asking for more details, or clarifying what a particular person has said during the meeting.

The feature is still listed as being in development for the time being, but Microsoft has listed an expected rollout start date of March 2025, meaning users won't have too long to wait.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When released, the feature will be available to users on Windows and Mac, on desktop, across the world.

The news is the latest in a raft of additions and improvements to Microsoft Teams in recent months as the service looks to stay useful for users across the world.

Most recently, Microsoft Teams revealed it will be introducing transcription for multi-lingual meetings, supporting more languages than ever, even when it comes to meeting recaps.

The news will also see an improved version of document summaries, generated and supplied by Copilot, to help users stay on track with their chats.