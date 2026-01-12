Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build introduced Group Policy to remove free Copilot app

It'll only uninstall once, and that's if you're a paying Copilot subscriber

If you've opened it within the last 28 days, it'll stay put

Details for the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build (26220.7535, KB5072046) have been announced, and it could be an important one for anybody who feels Copilot has been forced upon them.

The changes mean admins can now finally uninstall the Copilot app - but it's not available for all users, and some Copilot functions will remain on the device regardless – only admins of managed devices in the workplace can remove it for now.

A new Group Policy (RemoveMicrosoftCopilotApp) will take care of the free app, but the version linked with paid M365 subscriptions will remain installed on any device.

You can remove the *free* Copilot app, sort of

The process requires the free Microsoft Copilot app and the paid Microsoft 365 Copilot apps to be installed, so essentially all Microsoft plans on doing is removing unnecessary duplication.

Even then, there are further criteria – it's only available to Enterprise, Pro, and EDU users, and the app must not have been launched within the past 28 days.

What's more is the policy only applies if the free Copilot and subscription-based M365 Copilot apps are installed. So if you're not an AI customer, then you won't be able to get rid of the free, default app.

"If this policy is enabled, the Microsoft Copilot app will be uninstalled, once," Microsoft wrote. "Users can still re-install if they choose to."

The change comes amid a broader update to fix a number of issues, such as a crashing File Explorer, duplicate print dialogs and a cut-off shutdown warning dialog.

Some known issues persist in the Insider Preview Build, including Bluetooth battery displaying, a crashing Settings app and no fewer than three Taskbar/System Tray issues.

Despite internet-wide resentment over Microsoft's aggressive push for AI, it appears the company has not responded to requests to remove Copilot apps and features entirely. The Insider change looks merely to be a bit of housekeeping.

