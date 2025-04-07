Nintendo of America president says 'tariffs were not factored into the price' of the Switch 2 and weighs in on the price of games

The Nintendo Switch 2 retail price has proven controversial

Some have speculated that the cost was in part due to potential US tariffs

Nintendo of America Doug Bowser has now said that this is not the case

There's been a lot of discussion about the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 and now the Nintendo of America president has chimed in.

Some, including several notable industry analysts, have speculated that the $429.99 / £395.99 starting price was decided with potential US tariffs in mind.

Speaking in a new interview with The Verge, Doug Bowser has clarified that this is not the case. "Any previous tariffs were not factored into the price itself," he said plainly.

This would help explain why Nintendo has made the unprecedented decision to delay Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US. In a statement provided to TechRadar, Nintendo stated that this was due to "the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."

Bowser added that "the new [of the tariffs] is fresh, and like many companies right now, [Nintendo] are actively assessing what the impact may be."

He went on to try and explain the reasons behind the price tag, citing its improved specs and new features. He also said that "you want to consider pricing relative to Switch since we still have that in distribution but, really, the consideration was driven more by what is a part of this particular gaming experience versus what it is relative to the Switch."

The varied prices of games, for example the $79.99 / £74.99 Mario Kart World, has also been controversial. Bowser said that "each game, we believe, is a unique experience, and therefore can command a distinct price tag.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors