I’ve already pre-ordered a Nintendo Switch 2, but without a new 3D Mario I can’t feel excited

I was so excited for the Nintendo Switch 2 - in fact, I'm still excited for the Nintendo Switch 2 - but yet I can't help but feel just a little bit empty.

Following on from yesterday's Nintendo Direct, I was lucky enough to snag a Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Bundle preorder this week at a UK retailer.

For previous console launches, I'd have felt giddy at the upcoming arrival of a new toy, but this time I just kind of feel... fine?

It's not because I'm not excited to play a new Forza Horizon-inspired Mario Kart or revisit some of the best Nintendo Switch games with enhanced graphics like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in 4K resolution (or perhaps 1440p) at 60 frames per second, but because my new Switch is lacking something very specific: A new single-player experience on launch day, and an Italian plumber one at that.

Opportunities came and went

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Depending on who you ask Super Mario Odyssey is arguably the best game on Nintendo Switch. Ask me, and I'd probably say it's one of my favorites alongside Breath of the Wild.

As Nintendo's event started yesterday, I was poised for the first proper 3D Mario since 2017's Odyssey. Since then we've had a remaster of Super Mario 3D World which added Bowser's Fury (the closest thing to a new 3D Mario we've seen since) and new 2D Mario experiences like Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

But still, eight years on and we've not got a direct sequel to Mario Odyssey or just the next in the long line of incredible 3D Mario games.

Unfortunately during the Nintendo event, opportunities came and went where Nintendo opted to prioritize other IPs instead of its most famous platforming protagonist.

Don't get me wrong, I understand that Mario Kart World is a huge release, but in my opinion, Nintendo's best experiences are single player and while replaying the Switch's Zelda games with upgraded graphics on day one will feel amazing, it won't be new.

Towards the end of the Nintendo Direct, after we'd seen all the new hardware, the company wowed fans with three back-to-back game reveals.

The first, which provided genuine shock and awe, was the announcement of a new and exclusive FromSoftware game that looks like a spiritual successor to Bloodborne called The Duskbloods.

Next, a star shot onto the screen and I thought we were about to be graced by the arrival of Super Mario Galaxy 3. Instead, it was a reveal for Kirby Air Riders, a successor to the GameCube game, Kirby Air Ride. But do you need another arcade racer in the same year as a new Mario Kart?

Finally, just to get my hopes up one last time, Nintendo closed the show with the reveal of Donkey Kong Bananza, the first 3D Donkey Kong game since 1999.

Don't get me wrong, the game looks awesome, but not only does it release on July 17, a month on from the Switch 2's arrival, but it also just makes me want Super Mario Odyssey 2.

Nintendo, where's my Mario?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Most people will be very content with the Nintendo Switch 2's first six months on the market. By the end of 2025, we'll have games ranging from Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza to Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

That's a stellar lineup for the first year of a console, let alone half. But Mario is Nintendo, and without a new 3D adventure it makes the Nintendo Switch 2 launch feel lukewarm.

I've come to terms with the lack of Mario Odyssey 2 in 2025, but please Nintendo, make sure 2026 has a new 3D Mario adventure.