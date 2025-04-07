Analysts predict massive Nintendo Switch 2 price hikes due to tariffs

Industry analysts have reacted to the decision to delay Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders

Some predict an increased Nintendo Switch 2 price in the US as a result of tariffs

Others believe that Nintendo will try to stick to that announced $429.99 / £395.99 price

We now know that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will not begin on April 9 as planned, with the company citing "the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions" in a statement provided to TechRadar Gaming.

This unprecedented move follows a tough week for Nintendo gamers, with many still reeling from the announcement of a $429.99 / £395.99 retail price for the Nintendo Switch 2. Paired with a slate of launch games that cost up to $79.99 / £74.99 each, it's clear that the next Nintendo console will buck the trend of more affordable systems from the manufacturer.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the US video game industry trade association, and numerous industry analysts have already predicted that the introduction of these sweeping tariffs could impact hardware and software prices, but Nintendo's response is currently up in the air.

"It is very difficult to predict, but Nintendo will likely take a few days to run simulations and then announce [price] hikes," explained Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of video game consultancy firm Kantan Games, speaking to IGN.

"I hope I am wrong, but if sustained these sky-high tariffs leave them no choice," he added. He went on to say that he wouldn't be surprised if the base model of Nintendo Switch 2 hit the $500 mark and questioned why Nintendo chose to announce a price given such uncertain market conditions.

Mat Piscatella, executive director of games at market research firm Circana, provided a potential explanation for this. He argued that "the breadth and depth of the tariffs surprised everyone, not just consumers" and that the announce tariffs were likely substantially higher than Nintendo was anticipating.

“Some territories and regions globally have historically been subject to higher pricing than other parts of the world when it comes to video games," he said. "The US could certainly be joining that group because of these tariffs."

Not everyone shares the same view that price rises on the cards, however. Games industry researcher Joost van Dreunen believed that the Nintendo Switch 2 price would have already been calculated with volatile tariffs in mind.

"Historically, Nintendo has aimed for a launch price around the $400 mark, adjusted for inflation, suggesting that the current price already reflects an anticipation of potential economic challenges," he continued.

Although he acknowledged that the situation is "unpredictable" he expects that "Nintendo will strive to maintain the $449.99 price point" until economic pressures make it impossible to do so.

This sentiment was echoed by Piers Harding-Rolls, head of games research at market research firm Ampere Analysis, who highlighted the risk of consumer backlash in the face of potential price rises.

"I have already suggested that the pricing would stay as announced until 2026 at the earliest but then might be adjusted if the tariffs stay in place," he explained. "This delay in pre-orders is to give the company more time and it will be hoping some sort of solution will be found over the next few weeks."

"If the pricing does change, it will impact the brand and the US consumer’s view of the product at launch. I don’t think that will put off loyal fans, but it might put off broader consumers who will take a 'wait and see' approach. That’s particularly important during its first holiday season."

Should you brace for a $500+ Nintendo Switch 2?

(Image credit: Nintendo / Future)

Personally, I'm shocked that Nintendo committed to a retail price this early on in the US.

In the build up to the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, I was convinced that there would be no mention of a price at all on the US version of the stream, with more information to follow a lot closer to the release date.

While there was no mention of the price on the stream itself, it was subsequently confirmed on the Nintendo website - which suggests to me that it was being tweaked and adjusted up until the very last minute.

We know that Nintendo already moved its manufacturing chain from China to Vietnam and Cambodia in an attempt to avoid tariffs, though the two regions will apparently be subject to 46% and 49% tariffs respectively.

That latter figure is the highest among all countries, which is undoubtedly a nightmare situation for Nintendo. I'm sure that some level of tariffs was factored into the US recommended retail price, likely 10-15% as many economists were predicting, so I don't see how it will be possible to maintain that price point in the face of this.

The decision to delay pre-orders indicates to me that Nintendo is taking the Nintendo Switch 2 price back to the drawing board. While the company is likely hoping for a resolution before the June 5 launch, if the tariffs are kept in place I would not be surprised in the slightest if the Nintendo Switch 2 hits shelves at somewhere between $500-600.