Pokémon Legends Z-A officially announced for 2025 release
Set in Pokémon X and Y's Lumiose City
Well, I can’t say that I saw this one coming. Pokémon Legends Z-A has been officially unveiled as the next game in the Pokémon Legends series, and it’s set to release worldwide on Nintendo Switch in 2025.
The news was revealed during the Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents stream today (February 27), and while the announcement of the new Pokémon TCG Pocket mobile app is certainly fantastic for fans of the trading card game, Legends Z-A was easily the most exciting reveal of the lot.
The cinematic trailer shown during the event teased an “urban redevelopment plan” for the Kalos region’s Paris-inspired Lumiose City, which was introduced in the Generation 6 games, Pokémon X and Y. It also teased that the fan-favorite Mega Evolution mechanic is back. You can take a look below.
Admittedly, we’ve not been given very much information here regarding what Pokémon Legends Z-A will be about. Pokémon Legends Arceus was the first game to use the ‘Legends’ subtitle and took players back in time to a historical version of Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum’s Sinnoh region. If Pokémon Legends Z-A does the same thing and takes us back in time, it already has plenty of potential material to work with, as it was previously revealed that a war took place 3,000 years before the 2013 games, Pokémon X and Y.
Right now though, it’s not clear if Pokémon Legends Z-A will also take place in the past at all, so this is pure speculation. Regardless though, it’s thrilling news for fans of the Generation 6 games X and Y, as Kalos is one of the only regions that never received a third version (such as Crystal, Emerald, and Platinum). Therefore, we can be sure that there’s plenty more interesting Kalos lore to uncover when the game launches next year.
For more Pokémon goodness, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Pokémon games to find your next adventure. You can also check out the best Nintendo Switch games for more games to play.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Catherine is a News Writer for TechRadar Gaming. Armed with a journalism degree from The University of Sheffield, she was sucked into the games media industry after spending far too much time on her university newspaper writing about Pokémon and cool indie games, and realising that was a very cool job, actually. She previously spent 19 months working at GAMINGbible as a full-time journalist. She loves all things Nintendo, and will never stop talking about Xenoblade Chronicles.
Most Popular
By Desire Athow
By David Nield