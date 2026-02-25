Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 get up to three years' ESU, at a cost

For Windows 10, it'll be $61/year, doubling annually

Critical and important security updates have got you covered

Microsoft has confirmed Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 will be eligible for up to three years of Extended Security Updates (ESU) as the company battles with continued slow uptake of its latest platform.

Windows 11 didn't exactly hit the ground running – it launched in October 2021, but it only came close to Windows 10's market share in mid-2025.

In February 2026, Windows 10 still accounts for 36% of all Windows installs (via Statcounter), compared with Windows 11 at 62% - with Windows 7 in third place with barely more than a 1% share.

Windows 10 users given a paid lifeline

Windows 10 reached end of service (EOS) in October 2025, and most users are now unable to get security updates, but fixes or technical support, let alone new features.

The ESU program aims to plug the gap between OS migration by giving companies access to critical and important security updates, but that's pretty much it. Still no new features.

This isn't the first time that Microsoft has offered a paid lifeline to slow or reluctant upgraders, but though the pricing has not yet been confirmed, we do at least expect it to be pricey. Windows Server 2012 was previously given an ESU program costing 100% of its licence cost annually.

As for Windows 10, eligible customers will pay $61 per device for the first year, or $45 if managed with Intune or Windows Autopatch. The price doubles annually thereafter.

"If you decide to enroll devices in the ESU program in year two, you will also need to pay the year one costs as ESUs are cumulative," Microsoft added. "The more complex your environment, the more lifecycle events you need to juggle – we know!"

Though the company is giving "the gift of time," it does urge users to seriously start thinking about upgrading to Windows Server 2025, Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC 2024 and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024.

