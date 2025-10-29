Adobe integrates industry AI models for more powerful creative workflows

Adobe updated its Image Model to version 5 & it’s more powerful than ever

More third-party AI models are available across Creative Cloud apps

You can even train your own AI model to stay on brand

At its annual creativity conference, Adobe MAX 2025, Adobe has lifted the wraps off a series of new models including an upgraded version of Firefly to give creatives more control over the model they use.

Speaking at the event, Digital Media President David Wadhwani explained that the creative industry is “going through an incredibly important transformation” powered by GenAI and AI models - but not every model is suitable for every application.

Wadhwani emphasized that the company remains committed to both delivering its own Firefly models and expanding integration for third-party models on the basis that creatives require maximum choice, adding that they can also finetune custom models.

Adobe wants you to be able to use third-party models – not just Firefly

Across the Creative Cloud ecosystem, users can choose between commercially safe Firefly models, partner models from across the industry, and personalized models.

Key to Adobe’s own portfolio is Firefly Image Model 5, now in public beta. Described as Adobe’s most advanced image generation and editing model to date, it promises highly realistic generations with accurate lighting, texture, and anatomy.

Version 5 generates natively into 4MP for more details before any upscaling takes place.

Besides its own models, though, what sets Adobe apart among many other AI tool providers is its use of third-party models – albeit from selected companies, with a notable omission from Meta.

Topaz Bloom and Topaz Gigapixel are new to Photoshop for generative upscale, while Topaz Bloom and ElevenLabs Multilingual v2 are now available for multilingual voiceovers.

Additional partner models include Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana), Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.1 Kontext and others from OpenAI, Runway, Luma AI, Moonvalley, Pika, and Ideogram.

Adobe’s final enhancement, in an ideal development for marketers needing to stay on brand, is the support for Firefly custom models, currently in private beta via a waitlist.

This allows creators to train personalized models to product assets with consistent style and branding, and can be customized by dragging and dropping existing assets (with no need for text prompts).

As Adobe continues to expand its AI tools across the Creative Cloud suite and Firefly portal, the company is clearly positioning itself as an enabler without imposing the vendor lock-in typical of this sector.

By blending its own commercially safe models with partner integrations and easy-to-train custom options, creatives are being rewarded with more choice and control than before, all while maintaining access to Adobe’s deeply powerful apps and workflows.

