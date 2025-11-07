Early Black Friday bargain: This $199 3D printer from Bambu Lab offers four-color printing and near-silent operation

Black Friday is still weeks away, but the Bambu Lab A1 mini 3D printer is already down to $199 from $299.

The A1 mini is designed for fast setup. It arrives pre-assembled, pre-squared and pre-tuned, and typically takes about 20 minutes before the first print. Full-auto calibration handles Z-offset, bed level, vibration resonance and nozzle pressure on every job.

Noise levels are kept under 48 dB in silent mode. Full-metal linear rails and bearings support stable motion. A high-resolution, high-frequency eddy current sensor measures nozzle pressure, and the firmware adjusts flow in real time for consistent extrusion.

The motion control system targets high speed without sacrificing accuracy. Bambu Lab says the printer can produce a quality 14-minute "Benchy" (a standard benchmark model) using standard filament and speed-benchy rules.

Remote control and monitoring are available via Bambu Studio or Bambu Handy. The built-in camera supports timelapse. Safety and convenience features include power loss recovery, filament runout detection, filament odometry and a tangle sensor.

Key specifications include a 180x180x180 mm build volume, an all-metal hot end up to 300 °C and a 0.4 mm stainless steel nozzle out of the box, with optional 0.2, 0.6 and 0.8 mm sizes.

