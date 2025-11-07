Early Black Friday bargain: This $199 3D printer from Bambu Lab offers four-color printing and near-silent operation
A1 mini 3D printer offers high-speed, precision printing with full-auto calibration
Black Friday is still weeks away, but the Bambu Lab A1 mini 3D printer is already down to $199 from $299.
The A1 mini is designed for fast setup. It arrives pre-assembled, pre-squared and pre-tuned, and typically takes about 20 minutes before the first print. Full-auto calibration handles Z-offset, bed level, vibration resonance and nozzle pressure on every job.
Noise levels are kept under 48 dB in silent mode. Full-metal linear rails and bearings support stable motion. A high-resolution, high-frequency eddy current sensor measures nozzle pressure, and the firmware adjusts flow in real time for consistent extrusion.
A true budget 3D printer, the A1 mini is a stripped back version of the excellent A1, making it the ideal entry-level unit if it's your first time 3D printing. A Combo version also gets a Black Friday discount.
The motion control system targets high speed without sacrificing accuracy. Bambu Lab says the printer can produce a quality 14-minute "Benchy" (a standard benchmark model) using standard filament and speed-benchy rules.
Remote control and monitoring are available via Bambu Studio or Bambu Handy. The built-in camera supports timelapse. Safety and convenience features include power loss recovery, filament runout detection, filament odometry and a tangle sensor.
Key specifications include a 180x180x180 mm build volume, an all-metal hot end up to 300 °C and a 0.4 mm stainless steel nozzle out of the box, with optional 0.2, 0.6 and 0.8 mm sizes.
