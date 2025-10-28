Our 3D printing expert called this "one of the most impressive 3D printers on the market" - and it just got a massive price cut in this early Black Friday sale
Bambu Lab's early Black Friday sale is here and there's so many good deals, I don't even know where to start
Our top-rated 3D printer has just seen a big price drop as Bambu Lab unveils its early Black Friday sale, with the Bambu Lab H2D now $1749 (was $1999).
And it's not the only 3D printer to get a Black Friday discount, with the likes of the excellent beginner-friendly A1 now on sale for $279 (was 399).
I've rounded up all the deals below, but you can check out the full Bambu Lab US sale by clicking here.
The deals are available worldwide. So, in the UK, the H2D sees a discount too, bringing the price to £1399 (was £1599) at Bambu Lab, and the all-rounder A1 now £199 (was £259). The full UK Black Friday sale, which by the looks of things includes the same models, can be seen here.
- The Bambu Lab Black Friday sale is available across all regions - switch to your territory on the site to see prices on 3D printers and accessories in your country.
Today's top 3D printer deals from Bambu Lab
After testing this flagship multi-function 3D printer, it rocketed to the top of of our round-up of 3D printers. In his review, our 3D printing expert Alastair found it delivered great value, calling it "one of the most impressive 3D printers on the market - and that's before you even consider its laser engraver or digital cutter and plotter." He especially liked the ability to work with multifilament materials in a single print, alongside its support for multiple AMS systems. The Combo version is also discounted in the sale.
UK price: was £1599 now £1399
More 3D printer deals from Bambu Lab
It's not just the H2D that's getting the deal treatment in Bambu Lab Black Friday sale. I'm also seeing big price-drops on some of the best 3D printers we've tested and reviewed, like the compact and easy-to-use A1, A1 Mini, and PS1. Check them out below.
This machine got 5 stars in our review, with our expert Alastair noting it boasted exceptional build quality and advanced features, making it highly suitable for both beginners and professionals. The Combo version for multi-color printing is also in the Black Friday sale.
UK price: was £259 now £199
The A1 Mini is Bambu Lab's budget 3D printer, and a good entry-level machine if you're a true beginner. A Combo version also gets a discount for Black Friday.
UK price: was £169 now £139
The P1S is a good pick for those that need a 3D printer with greater accuracy and refinement, with quick print speeds and a built-in camera for monitoring. A Combo model and a model with AMS Pro hub for multi-material printing are also discounted here.
UK price: was £429 now £329
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.