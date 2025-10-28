Our 3D printing expert called this "one of the most impressive 3D printers on the market" - and it just got a massive price cut in this early Black Friday sale

Our top-rated 3D printer has just seen a big price drop as Bambu Lab unveils its early Black Friday sale, with the Bambu Lab H2D now $1749 (was $1999).

And it's not the only 3D printer to get a Black Friday discount, with the likes of the excellent beginner-friendly A1 now on sale for $279 (was 399).

I've rounded up all the deals below, but you can check out the full Bambu Lab US sale by clicking here.

The deals are available worldwide. So, in the UK, the H2D sees a discount too, bringing the price to £1399 (was £1599) at Bambu Lab, and the all-rounder A1 now £199 (was £259). The full UK Black Friday sale, which by the looks of things includes the same models, can be seen here.

The Bambu Lab Black Friday sale is available across all regions - switch to your territory on the site to see prices on 3D printers and accessories in your country.

Today's top 3D printer deals from Bambu Lab

More 3D printer deals from Bambu Lab

It's not just the H2D that's getting the deal treatment in Bambu Lab Black Friday sale. I'm also seeing big price-drops on some of the best 3D printers we've tested and reviewed, like the compact and easy-to-use A1, A1 Mini, and PS1. Check them out below.