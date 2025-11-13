Black Friday comes early: Save $300 on the Creality K2 Plus Combo 3D printer and get a year's free VIP access to Creality Cloud software

Black Friday sales officially start in two weeks on November 28, but you don’t have to wait to pick up a 3D printer at a bargain price.

Creality’s K2 Plus Combo is currently discounted to $1,199, making it an appealing option for makers who need a roomy, reliable machine capable of handling ambitious prints. Its 350 x 350 x 350mm build volume opens the door for large functional parts, multi-piece cosplay elements, or batches of smaller items produced in a single run.

What elevates the bundle is the integrated CFS system, which supports multicolor and multimaterial printing with up to 16 hues when using its four-slot module. That flexibility is uncommon in printers of this size and price, giving creators room to experiment with visual effects or hybrid material properties.

Today's best 3D printer deal

Save 20% Creality K2 Plus Combo 3D Printer: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Creality Store The Creality K2 Plus Combo 3D printer is now $1,199, down from $1,499, at the Creality Store. It offers a large 350 x 350 x 350 mm build volume, an intelligent CFS system supporting up to 16 colors, and an actively heated chamber for engineering filaments. Buyers also get 12 months of Creality Cloud Premium with exclusive models and perks.

Performance is boosted by a step-servo motor system designed for fast yet controlled motion, offering high accelerations while keeping operation quiet.

The actively heated chamber expands material compatibility, making engineering-grade filaments more approachable. Two onboard AI cameras add intelligent oversight by monitoring flow consistency and flagging potential print issues before they derail a job, a welcome safeguard for long or complex projects.

A rigid die-cast frame helps maintain accuracy across the full height of the build area.

The combo package includes the K2 Plus, the CFS unit, and four half-kilogram spools to get started immediately. Purchasing through the manufacturer also adds a year of premium access to the company’s cloud platform, offering exclusive downloadable models, storage, and accelerated transfers. It's a well-rounded offer for users who want both size and smart workflow tools.

In our rave review of it, we said, "This is well-built, packed with features, and ultimately produces outstanding prints. It has great material flexibility, and whilst multifilament printing does slow things down, print speeds are still relatively impressive compared with many of its rivals."

Save 42% Flashforge AD5X : was $549 now $319 at flashforge.com The Flashforge AD5X multicolor 3D printer is now $399, down from $549, with an extra $80 off at checkout. This compact CoreXY printer delivers speeds up to 600 mm/s, 20,000 mm/s² acceleration, and 4-color printing for vibrant models. With 1-click auto leveling, easy setup, and reliable print recovery, it’s a fast, user-friendly option for creative makers.

Save 33% Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K: was $624 now $420 at Elegoo Now $419.99, down from $624, the Saturn 4 Ultra offers exceptional value for resin printing enthusiasts. It features 16K precision for ultra-detailed results, smart tank heating, and tilt-release technology for faster prints. With auto-leveling, plug-and-play setup, and an upgraded AI camera for monitoring and timelapses, it’s an excellent entry-level choice for detailed miniature work.