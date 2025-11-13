Don’t wait for Black Friday - Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 3D printer delivers next-level 16K precision printing for just $419.99
High-detail resin 3D printer is now more affordable than ever
Black Friday sales officially start in two weeks on November 28, but you don’t have to wait to pick up a top 3D printer at a bargain price.
Elegoo’s Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is currently marked down to $419.99 from its usual $624, making it a excellent early Black Friday bargain for anyone ready to dive into high-detail resin printing.
It has a 16K monochrome LCD, which delivers extremely crisp resolution across the entire build platform. For creators who want to produce miniatures, intricate props, or display-quality models, that sharpness translates directly into cleaner edges, finer textures, and more faithful reproduction of delicate details.
Today's best 3D printer deal
Now $419.99, down from $624, the Saturn 4 Ultra offers exceptional value for resin printing enthusiasts. It features 16K precision for ultra-detailed results, smart tank heating, and tilt-release technology for faster prints. With auto-leveling, plug-and-play setup, and an upgraded AI camera for monitoring and timelapses, it’s an excellent entry-level choice for detailed miniature work.
A built-in 30°C tank heater helps maintain consistent resin viscosity, a practical advantage for users printing in cooler environments where resin can thicken and cause print failures.
The machine’s speed is supported by tilt-release technology, which reduces separation forces and shortens cycle times between layers. As a result, it can complete high-detail models faster than many earlier-generation MSLA printers. Auto-leveling and a plug-and-play setup streamline the first-time experience, making it far less intimidating for newcomers.
The upgraded AI camera adds useful functionality as well. It improves remote monitoring, helps identify early signs of print issues, and offers clearer timelapse footage thanks to its built-in lighting, something creators often need to set up separately.
For those interested in resin printing but unsure where to start, this model strikes a great balance between ease of use, print quality, and price. In our review, we said it "impresses with its high resolution, ease of use, and smart features, making it a great choice for anyone looking to print detailed models."
