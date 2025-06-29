Analog keyboards are more popular than ever, providing gamers with greater tactility and nuance. They allow for modulated presses and customizable actuation points, and come with exclusive features – such as the all-important Rapid Trigger – that make them ideal for elite-level play.

There are plenty of analog boards to choose from, but the best, in my view, is the SteelSeries Apex Pro. We’ve included the 2023 version in our best gaming keyboard guide, and the updated Gen 3 model is no less impressive. So let's dive into what makes the Apex Pro such a fantastic analog keyboard.

Best in class

Let’s start with the build quality: you won’t find many other keyboards built to such exacting standards. Every inch of the Apex Pro looks and feels premium and durable.

The chassis is solid yet not too heavy, making it relatively easy to get into position. As you would expect, it also comes equipped with double-shot PBT keycaps – the gold standard material. These feel great in use, thanks to their subtle but noticeable texture that makes them tactile.

The TKL models and bigger even feature a small screen in the top-right corner. This can be customized to display all manner of content, from pictures and GIFs to vital in-game information for popular titles, such as Counter-Strike 2 and League of Legends. It also has a menu where you can alter various settings, including the global actuation point and Rapid Trigger toggle.

It might not be the most eye-catching gaming keyboard, but beneath that restrained exterior lurks an incredibly high-performing machine. In my SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 review, I noted how great those analog switches feel: they’re satisfyingly damped, yet still provide plenty of snap, which makes the Apex Pro ideal for gaming and typing.

What’s more, the keys provide enough feedback and travel to make hitting certain actuation points easier than on other analog keyboards I’ve experienced. The indentations of the keycaps help to get a secure and comfortable position, while the bottom row is easy to use when adopting the WASD position – which isn’t something I can say about every gaming keyboard I’ve tried.

SteelSeries GG software can be used to customize the Apex Pro. You’ll find a multitude of rebinding options, although the selection isn’t quite as vast as you’ll find in other apps, such as Razer’s Synapse. Still, the media and system shortcuts that are available should suffice for most users.

Naturally, there are various actuation adjustments and features, too. You can set the activation point between 0.1mm and 4mm for each key individually, and you can also choose whether a key activates on its down or upstroke. Along with Rapid Trigger, there’s a dual-actuation mode that lets you bind two inputs to a single key.

GG is quick to run and has an easy layout to navigate, although I wish it provided more visual feedback for actuation, as other analog keyboard software provides.

The wireless variant of the Apex Pro has excellent connectivity, providing both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth methods for greater versatility, and both performed with aplomb on the devices I tested. As I noted in my SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless Gen 3 review, battery life is also quite good, living up to its 40-hour claim according to my experience.

About the only drawback I can find with the Apex Pro, aside from its eye-watering price tag, is the wrist rest: it lacks padding, and I didn’t find it wide enough to accommodate my whole wrist – and I don’t have big hands. What’s more, it has an annoying tendency to flip upwards when exerting too much pressure in the wrong place.

Yes, the Apex Pro costs a lot of money, but you’re getting one of the best-made and best-performing gaming keyboards on the market. Also, there are TKL and Mini variants that help to bring the cost down. The latter in particular does a sterling job of compensating for its lack of keys with some useful second-layer shortcuts.

There are wired models that are cheaper too, although the price difference isn’t that great, which is why I would recommend the wireless models (although the Mini is currently wired-only). But no matter which variant you go with, the Apex Pro offers a superlative analog experience.