Duda launches new AI tools aimed at helping marketing agencies build websites faster

Duda, one of the best website builders around, has added two new tools to its AI Assistant: AI sections and AI alt text, both aimed at helping agencies streamline workflows and launch high-performance websites faster than ever.

Agencies can use the AI sections tool by providing a few prompts. The AI will then automatically generate new site sections, including suggested copy, design, layout, and images. Duda claims that this will drastically reduce design and development time, opening new opportunities for tailoring and stylizing client websites.

Duda’s AI alt text tool aims to help agencies in a similar way, by streamlining the often laborious process of creating image alt text. The tool allows users to create alt text for all site images at once, in multiple languages, making it easier and faster for agencies to comply with SEO and accessibility best practices.

(Image credit: Duda)

"By accelerating the website development process, the AI Assistant helps agencies deliver better client outcomes with the team they already have," Itai Sadan, CEO of Duda told us.

"This not only improves client retention, but also allows agencies to expand their market reach, serve a more diverse range of clients, and create a path to upsell more advanced services."

Duda’s new AI tools will be added to its AI Assistant, alongside the platforms the AI content and AI SEO tools released in 2023. These latest updates aim to help Duda further secure its position as one of the best website builders for agencies on the market.

When asked about Duda’s AI Assistant, Josh Neimark, CEO at Fix8 Media shared: "It allows us to generate SEO metadata up to nine times faster and get client sites live faster with AI content population, so we can offer comprehensive services to every client, regardless of budget. We also use the AI Assistant to speed up our internal workflows and offer access to the tool as an upsell to clients, so they can create new content and optimize new pages on an ongoing basis."

