ChatGPT's 4o-mini Model Just Got a Big Upgrade – Here Are 4 of the Best New Features

OpenAI has enhanced ChatGPT's GPT-4o mini model with a bunch of new features, though surprisingly, it does not have any of the usual fanfare. The smaller, faster version of the GPT-4o model, GPT-4o mini, has lacked many of the features of its larger sibling until now, though by its nature, it has less power to complete the same tasks.

The mini model's efficiency and speed were already attractive enough to many ChatGPT users. And ahead we're sharing four of the biggest upgrades that bring it closer to par with GPT-4o.

Image Creation

(Image credit: Screenshot/ Eric Schwartz)

The 4o-mini model can now generate images based on text prompts like the full GPT-4o model. While functionally, it is the same in terms of making visuals out of text on ChatGPT, the model's size might speed up the production a bit. Further, it's unlikely to matter when it comes to the output as they both rely on the DALL-E 3 image generation model from OpenAI.

Browsing

(Image credit: Screenshot/ Eric Schwartz)

Arguably, one of the biggest limits of the GPT-4o mini model previously was its lack of internet access. Now, you can use the model through ChatGPT to conduct online research faster than with GPT-4o. That means you can get up-to-date information instead of relying solely on its pre-trained knowledge base. It's crucial to have that option when it comes to fact-checking and comparing information. That brings it up to par with the bigger model but is tied to the speed of the mini model.

Uploading and Understanding

(Image credit: Screenshot/ Eric Schwartz)

One of the GPT-4o mini model's most significant limitations compared to the rest of the stable has been its lack of uploading options. Now, ChatGPT users can employ the model to analyze, summarize, and discuss uploaded documents and pictures. The model's visual processing features let it understand and explain the uploaded images just as it can any texts sent to ChatGPT. This capability makes it easier for users to work with complex visual data for educational or personal needs.

Memory

(Image credit: Screenshot/ Eric Schwartz)

In case you can't remember all of the new features or forget one of them, the GPT-4o mini model can help, as it now accesses the memory feature available for other ChatGPT models. That allows it to remember previous conversations with specific users and tailor interactions accordingly. So even after ending a talk with ChatGPT through the 4o-mini model, you can come back and get more relevant answers, follow-ups on earlier discussions, and recognition of your preferences. In other words, being mini doesn't mean it can't handle long-term interactions.

