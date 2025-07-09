IBM unveils first new Power servers for years to boost AI and security

IBM Power11 servers promise 99.9999% uptime, and no planned downtime

Quantum-safe cryptography prepares against future attacks

Performance and efficiency are up across the board

IBM has unveiled its new Power11 servers – next-generation hardware designed to support artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud and automation applications with boosted performance and enhanced security.

The company says the Power11 servers now have an ultra-high uptime rate of 99.9999%, noting that autonomous patching, live updates and rolling upgrades ensure zero planned downtime throughout their lifecycles.

Power11 servers are also futureproofed against evolving cyberattacks with built-in quantum-safe cryptography and less than one-minute guaranteed ransomware threat detection.

IBM Power11 servers

Speaking about the "mission-critical, data-intensive workloads" that IBM Power servers support across banking, healthcare, retail and government, the company revealed high-end, mid-range and entry-level servers to cater to a variety of workloads, all available from launch.

"Power11 will also be the first IBM Power server to support the IBM Spyre Accelerator, IBM's system-on-a-chip available Q4 2025 that is purpose-built for today's AI-intensive inference workloads," the company added.

Besides futureproofing against emerging technologies, Power11 servers also represent a huge leap forward from previous generations, including 55% better core performance than Power9, up to 45% more capacity in entry/mid-range models compared with Power10 and 2x performance per watt compared with comparable x86 servers.

IBM also noted Energy Efficient Mode could improve server efficiency further, by up to 28%, when peak performance isn't required.

"We are taking advantage of the full IBM stack to deliver hybrid cloud, AI, and automation capabilities while building on our decades-long reputation as a trustworthy hybrid infrastructure for essential workloads," Tom McPherson, General Manager for Power Systems at IBM, explained.

Although Power11 servers are set for general availability later this month (July 25, 2025), the IBM Spyre Accelerator won't be added until a later date likely in the final three months of 2025.