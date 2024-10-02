7 new horror movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Shudder, and more in October 2024

We've finally made it. It's October and as we count down to Halloween, there's horror in abundance, with the best streaming services adding more movies and shows of the creepier sort to their libraries – just look at these four horror movies coming to Netflix or these six Stephen King movies coming to Max in October.

So if you're after a good scare this month, you'll likely be overwhelmed by choices. Don't fear though, because I've got seven brilliant recommendations, which include some of the best horror movies, that are perfect for any Halloween gathering, or just a random Wednesday in October.

With new movies like I Saw the TV Glow and The Substance impressing the critics in recent months, 2024 is set to be a good one for fans of the macabre. With that in mind, here are seven titles that are coming to streaming services that you won't want to miss this spooky season.

It Follows (2015)

(Image credit: Northern Lights Films)

When: October 1

Where to stream it: Shudder/Peacock/Paramount Plus/Netflix/Tubi (US); Plex (UK); Stan (AU)

When I saw the full list of everything leaving Netflix in October, this one jumped out at me immediately. It Follows is a must watch for every horror fan for multiple reasons. The first being its use of jarring visuals that I'm still thinking about nine years later, especially the one in the opening scene (you have been warned).

The movie, which was one of five new movies added to Paramount Plus recently, plays on the typical sexual elements of some horror movies but instead of a slasher victim stalking teens, the threat is something that only those affected can see and it can take the form of anyone. Oh, and it's sexually transmitted so you know, that's fun. This is one hell of a ride and everyone should experience it, in my humble opinion.

A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

(Image credit: Paramount)

When: October 1

Where to stream it: Paramount Plus (US); Foxtel Now (AU)

I wouldn't survive in the Quiet Place universe and if you're also cursed with an inability to shut up, you'll relate to that fear. In all seriousness, this is a worthy sequel and is equally as terrifying as the first. Here, Emily Blunt is minus one husband and plus one baby (which she tensely delivered in a horrifying bathtub scene), but it's no less captivating even without John Krasinski's character.

If you can't get enough of this franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One is also very good, and the fourth movie A Quiet Place Part III (confusing!) arrives in 2025, so there's plenty more where that came from.

The Babadook (2014)

(Image credit: Umbrella Entertainment)

When: October 1

Where to stream it: Shudder/Netflix/Kanopy/The Roku Channel/Pluto TV/Plex (US); Prime Video (UK); Prime Video/Paramount Plus/Shudder (AU)

This is horror at its very best. Jennifer Kent made quite the first impression in her directorial debut, which is all about the titular Babadook, a character in a pop-up children's book – if this was in my house I'd burn it, but that wouldn't make a very good movie.

Instead, Kent delivers pure terror which is only elevated by the brilliant lead performances by Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman, a troubled widow and her son, who begins to develop signs of erratic behavior. Beyond being absolutely terrifying, it's full of heart and explores themes of parenting, among others. 100% worth your time.

MaXXXine (2024)

(Image credit: A24)

When: October 18

Where to stream it: Max (US)

The finale of Ti West's X trilogy is coming to streaming, and it's worth it for Mia Goth alone (she's a star!). Although UK and Australian viewers will have to wait a little longer, those in the US can watch it at home from October 18 on Max. In this follow up, we follow Mia's Maxine Minx as she successfully auditions for a new horror movie. Meanwhile the very Night Stalker murders are happening in the background, so she's in danger.



It's a fitting send-off and Mia Goth continues to wow here, having previously delighted us, especially with her wonderfully unhinged role in Pearl. I know it was always meant to be a trilogy, but I'm really going to miss this.

Friday the 13th (1980)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

When: October 1

Where to stream it: Paramount Plus/Shudder (US); Foxtel Now (AU)



Friday the 13th has a lot of sequels and they all have confusing names like The Final Chapter for the fourth movie – there are now eleven movies. Does anyone else hate it when horrors do that? Yeah me too.

Anyway, you can't beat the king, and I'm talking about the original 1980s movie. 80s horror rocks in general, and you really can't get much better than this one. It's our first introduction to Jason Voorhees, and he sure knows how to make an entrance.

If you are interested in the sequels too, check out everything new on Paramount Plus in October to find out which ones are being added.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

(Image credit: Netflix)

When: October 1

Where to stream it: Peacock (US), Netflix/Prime Video (UK); Netflix/Stan (AU)



The less you know about The Cabin in the Woods, the better. Resist the urge to read any spoilers about this one and let yourself be wowed because trust me, this is not your average horror movie. Equal parts horror and comedy, this is a great one to watch with friends, family, any kind of audience. You'll have a lot to discuss after, it's a great time and you might be surprised where it dares to go.

It's also a fairly easy one for newcomers to the genre in my opinion, the comedy elements help, so maybe you can use this to gently encourage your easily scared friends this Halloween season. Find out why it's one of the best horror movies ever made.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

When: October 10

Where to stream it: Hulu/Max (US); Disney Plus (UK/AU)

M. Night Shyamalan is notoriously hit or miss, but The Sixth Sense is universally acknowledged as one of his big hitters – and rightly so. This 90s classic is heading to streaming just in time for Halloween – it's one of the new Hulu movies being added to the platform in October.

You might already know the twist, as Shyamalan is prone to doing, but it's still worth watching. It's also one of Bruce Willis' finest performances, if that seals the deal. The movie follows a child psychologist whose patient (played by Haley Joel Osment) claims he can see and talk to the dead, so it's peak spooky season material.