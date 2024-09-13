New Salem's Lot movie looks creepy in first trailer and I'm thrilled the Max remake has kept an integral story detail

Stephen King adaptations are in abundance, with the horror author's works being adapted for the big and small screen regularly. Sometimes they've been masterpieces (check out our list of the best Stephen King movies), other times total flops, but Max's recent take on Salem's Lot is already shaping up to be promising.

Straight away, the one thing that stands out to me is the fact they've chosen to keep it set in the 1970s. This already feels like they're staying faithful to the original novel and I'm pleased they haven't decided to modernize it. The 70's vibes just work and if it isn't broken, don't try to fix it!

As one of the best streaming services out there, we've always got a keen eye on what Max is going to do next, and they've recently treated us to the first trailer for their take on Salem's Lot, which you can watch below.

Salem's Lot | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

When is Salem's Lot coming to Max?

Just in time for Halloween: Salem's Lot streams on Max from October 3. I'm excited to tune in and see if it's worth adding to our best horror movies roundup, because let's be honest, horror can be notoriously hit or miss. But right now I'm feeling optimistic!

If you're based in the UK, don't worry, because Salem's Lot is also getting a cinema release on October 11, so there'll be plenty of opportunity for people without a Max subscription to see it too. However, if you're keen to watch Max, here's how you can do it in the UK.

The new adaptation of Salem's Lot is produced by horror legend James Wan who has worked on projects such as Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, so it's safe to say it's in very experienced hands. If you haven't read the book or seen the original 1979 movie, it follows a writer (he loves writer protagonists, doesn't he?) who returns to his hometown and discovers the locals are being turned into vampires. That's about all you need to know, now strap yourself in for a wild ride!

