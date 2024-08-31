Max is one of the best streaming services as a result of being the home to some of the best shows including The Last of Us and House of the Dragon and movies. But while the service launched in some of Europe this year, you can't watch Max in the UK via the Max app or website. That's because Max's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, has licensing deals in place with UK broadcaster Sky that don't expire until 2026. As a result, Max is blocked for viewers connecting from the UK.

If you want to know how to watch Max from the UK you have two options, one of which is Max-approved and one of which definitely isn't. You can stream its shows on Sky Go or Now TV – or you can pretend to be an American.

That second option comes with two major caveats. First of all, bypassing Max's country restrictions is very much against the terms of service that you agree to when you sign up for the platform. Breaking the T&Cs can see you booted off the service and possibly even banned. Good luck getting a refund if that happens. And secondly, workarounds that work for some people don't appear to work for others. The stumbling block for many appears to be payment methods, which we'll explore in our how-to.

A VPN that enables you to choose a US server location

A valid payment method, either a US registered card or a PayPal account

Steps for how to watch Max in the UK

Look at the legit options

Use a VPN service to tell Max you're in the USA

Sign up for Max with a US Zip Code

Provide a valid US payment method or use in-app purchasing

Step by step guide for how to watch Max in the UK

1. Look at the legit options (Image: © Now TV) Warners' deal with Sky means that the best Max shows and best Max movies are streamable in the UK via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, NOW TV. I'm the first to admit that Sky's pricing is often hilarious and that Now TV's insistence on charging extra for 1080p HD in 2024 is ridiculous. But given that streaming Max is going to involve not just a paid Max subscription but also a paid VPN subscription, it's worth looking at the legit options first. Not only will you sleep with a clean conscience, but you won't need to worry about Max booting you off the service. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, NOW.

2. Install a VPN (Image: © Future) With a Virtual Private Network (VPN) you can disguise your true location, and most VPNs will enable you to choose the specific country you want to connect via (although the free versions of many popular VPNs may not let you do that). With a suitable VPN running, Max will think you're connecting from America. A free VPN might be enough to get through the Max sign-up process but you're going to need a paid VPN service to actually stream any shows: almost all free VPNs limit either your data transfer or your data speeds or won't let you specify a US server location. I'm using the Tunnelbear service here, and its free version limits you to 2GB of monthly data transfer. That's about one hour of HD streaming. We've put together a guide to the best VPN services and at the time of writing, NordVPN is the best option for most people. It's currently offering a deal where a two-year plan works out at just over £2 per month, a huge saving over the £10.19 cost for a one-month subscription. Depending on the VPN service you choose, you can install it in multiple ways: on your computer, on your phone or tablet, or in many cases on your Wi-Fi router so the VPN service is available for every device on your network. You'll need to go via the VPN every time you want to stream from Max.

3. Sign up for Max (Image: © Max) If you try to view the Max website without your VPN enabled, it'll tell you that Max isn't available in your location. But with your VPN set to a US location, Max will welcome you warmly. You'll be asked to choose a bundle: Max, which starts at $9.99 per month for ad-supported viewing, or the new Max, Hulu and Disney+ bundle, which starts at $16.99. There are also no-ads versions of both options, which are currently $16.99 a month and $29.99 per month respectively. Once you choose your bundle, you'll then be asked to enter your name and email and to choose a password.

4. Provide a payment method (Image: © Max) This is where things tend to go wrong for some people. Max's website provides two payment options: a credit/debit card and PayPal. The card must be registered to a US address; UK-registered cards won't work. Some people report success with UK PayPal accounts, but many other people don't – via the website at least. There are two possible workarounds if you don't have a US card and your PayPal account isn't accepted. The first is to buy a US virtual debit card via pre-payment. Unfortunately you've no way of knowing if a specific provider's pre-paid card will be accepted, and you typically have to pre-pay a minimum amount in order to activate the virtual card. If Max doesn't like it, you're going to be out of pocket. The other option is more complex but seems to be more reliable: create a new Apple ID or Google account with a US location and buy an Apple or Google gift card code online from a site such as Amazon US. When you redeem the gift card code it then applies the amount to your account balance, enabling you to sign up for Max and pay via in-app purchasing. Once you've done that you can then change your account's payment method to a UK PayPal account, or just keep topping up the balance when it's time for a new subscription. Whichever workaround you go for, you're taking a risk because you're putting money up front. Are you sure you don't just want to subscribe to Now TV?

How to watch Max in the UK FAQs

What if I'm not in the UK and want to still watch Max? For those away from home looking to watch Max, you’ll be unable to watch it like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Use a VPN to watch Max from anywhere:

Final thoughts on how to watch Max in the UK

I like streaming and I like VPNs, but I also like an easy life – so while it's definitely possible to sign up for a US Max account when you're resident or located in the UK, I honestly don't think it's worth the hassle. Warners is very like Netflix in its aggressive approach to VPNs, and while blocking every VPN is a game of whack-a-mole Warners is getting very good at mole whacking. That means any workaround is likely to be temporary, so bear that in mind if you're paying in advance for anything – a VPN service or Max itself.

