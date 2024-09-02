Paramount Plus’ Apartment 7A trailer reveals the prequel story to 1960s horror hit Rosemary’s Baby

There’s something about prequels and sequels to the best horror movies that don’t quite sit right with me, and this mainly comes from the disappointment I felt after watching Orphan: First Kill. But the trailer for Paramount Plus’ upcoming psychological horror Apartment 7A could be an interesting addition to the lore of an iconic 1960s horror staple.

Starring the leading lady of Inventing Anna and Golden Globe winner, Julia Garner, the new Paramount Plus movie takes us back to the Bramford building in New York City but before the events that occurred in Rosemary’s Baby (1968). In preparation for spooky season, Apartment 7A will drop on September 27 as part of everything new on Paramount Plus in September 2024 and is one of nine new horror movies that we can't wait to stream this month.

Apartment 7A | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The unsettling string soundtrack and crisp sound effects make the trailer come to life. It draws on those motifs of suspense pioneered by classic horror movies as we see Garner’s character detect the evil forces around her. As a result, the trailer succeeds in portraying the movie as a legitimate prequel to an iconic horror, and not a cash-grabbing opportunity, which means it could be one of the next best Paramount Plus movies.

Taking directorial charge is Natalie Erika James, director of the 2020 horror movie Relic, who co-wrote the screenplay with Christian White and Skylar James. In addition to its experienced horror director, Apartment 7A is produced by those who brought us A Quiet Place (2018), with its team of producers John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, and Michael Bay offering their creative input and horror production experiences.

With Garner spear-heading the story in the lead role, the movie will also have a supporting cast of notable names including Dianne Wiest (Edward Scissorhands) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean), as well as appearances from Jim Sturgess (Fifty Dead Men Walking) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka).

What is Apartment 7A about?

The legacy of Rosemary’s Baby lives on. (Image credit: Paramount+)

The year is 1965, and aspiring dancer Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner) comes to New York City in hopes of fulfilling her dream of reaching sky-rocketing levels of stardom, but a near career-ending injury sets her back. In the aftermath of her injury, Terry meets a wealthy elderly couple (Dianne Wiest & Kevin McNally) who welcome her into their home at the Bramford apartment building, where Terry eventually moves into apartment 7A.

Bramford resident and high profile Broadway producer Alan Marchand (Jim Sturgess) crosses paths with Terry and offers her another chance at her dreams of becoming a dancer, and the pieces start to fall into place for Terry – or so she thinks. Following the events of an evening that she can’t quite recall, Terry starts to sense that something evil lurks the Bramford building, and she soon starts to question the sacrifices she’ll have to make for her journey towards stardom.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors