This Paramount Plus deal isn't strictly in honor of Labor Day, but I think it's worth considering this weekend

I've got good news and bad news. While the Labor Day sales are in full swing ahead of the holiday on Monday, September 2, there don't appear to be any streaming deals being launched exclusively for the Stateside celebration. That said, this weekend you can still scoop up a deal on a Paramount Plus subscription.

Pay for a whole year upfront and save 50% on annual plans by using the code FALL50. That means you'll pay as little as $29.99 a year. That's after the standard 7-day Paramount Plus free trial.

With the choice of either its Paramount Plus Essential plan or Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan, you can pay as little as $2.50 a month when prepaying for 12 months upfront. While the Essential plan drops to just $29.99 for a year, Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME will cost just $59.99 (down from $119.99 a year).

In essence, then, you can get double the content and pay the same amount you would for the Essential plan for the more premiums with SHOWTIME package, making it the plan I'd recommend. Don't forget, the latter also gets you live streams of CBS and allows you to download shows and movies to watch offline.

Fall is just around the corner, and with it a boatload of great new content to stream. The NFL season returns, alongside new seasons of the Fraiser revival and Colin From Accounts. Depending on which plan you go for, you'll also be able to upgrade your on-demand library with SHOWTIME Originals thrown in, too.

50% off Paramount Plus annual plan deal in full:

Paramount Plus annual plans: from $29.99 a year | use code FALL50 | save 50%

To celebrate the return of the NFL, Paramount Plus are cutting the prices of its annual plans by 50% with the code FALL50. Whether you opt for its Essential plan or Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, you can get a whole 12 months of streaming for half the price. That means plans start from $29.99 for a year (down from $59.99), or $59.99 a year (down from $119.99) for the pricier plan, bagging you an even bigger on-demand library and live TV. Remember you'll have to prepay for the year upfront, but it does work out as little as $2.50 a month. Expires September 23.

Shop today's best Labor Day sales