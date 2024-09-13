Max is adding two very different A24 movies in October and you shouldn't miss either of them

In my opinion, A24 is by far the most exciting production company around right now. Fewer things get me more excited than seeing their logo before a trailer, often stylized to fit the theme of whatever weird, wonderful, or downright heartwarming movie they've worked on. So naturally, I'm thrilled two more A24 movies are coming to Max for streaming.

Some of the best Max movies were made by A24 thanks to one of the best streaming services striking a deal with the indie powerhouse last year – and its catalog is about to get even bigger when two new movies arrive just in time for the spookiest time of year. Get excited, because both Tuesday and MaXXXine will be here before you know it.

Here's everything you need to know about October's exciting new arrivals on Max.

When are MaXXXine and Tuesday available to stream?

I will not accept a life without @A24. #CivilWarMovie is now streaming. More A24 films are coming soon exclusively to Max including #ISawTheTVGlow, #Tuesday, and #MaXXXine. #MaxGetsMovies pic.twitter.com/47tk4bA6KNSeptember 13, 2024

Alongside other titles such as Civil War and I Saw the TV Glow (my favorite horror of the year, FYI), Tuesday and MaXXXine join the line-up on October 11 and October 18, respectively.

Ti West's anticipated new movie MaXXXine completes his unholy trinity, with the always brilliant Mia Goth in the titular role. Meanwhile, in Tuesday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lola Petticrew shine as a mother and daughter who are guided by Death, who takes the form of a macaw. So you've got two very different movies here, but both are absolutely worth your time.

MaXXXine is just one of the A24 movies I was excited to watch this year, and there's plenty more around the corner, so this year should be another successful one for the production company.

