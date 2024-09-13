Max is adding two very different A24 movies in October and you shouldn't miss either of them
Max? More like MaXXXine, am I right?
In my opinion, A24 is by far the most exciting production company around right now. Fewer things get me more excited than seeing their logo before a trailer, often stylized to fit the theme of whatever weird, wonderful, or downright heartwarming movie they've worked on. So naturally, I'm thrilled two more A24 movies are coming to Max for streaming.
Some of the best Max movies were made by A24 thanks to one of the best streaming services striking a deal with the indie powerhouse last year – and its catalog is about to get even bigger when two new movies arrive just in time for the spookiest time of year. Get excited, because both Tuesday and MaXXXine will be here before you know it.
Here's everything you need to know about October's exciting new arrivals on Max.
When are MaXXXine and Tuesday available to stream?
I will not accept a life without @A24. #CivilWarMovie is now streaming. More A24 films are coming soon exclusively to Max including #ISawTheTVGlow, #Tuesday, and #MaXXXine. #MaxGetsMovies pic.twitter.com/47tk4bA6KNSeptember 13, 2024
Alongside other titles such as Civil War and I Saw the TV Glow (my favorite horror of the year, FYI), Tuesday and MaXXXine join the line-up on October 11 and October 18, respectively.
Ti West's anticipated new movie MaXXXine completes his unholy trinity, with the always brilliant Mia Goth in the titular role. Meanwhile, in Tuesday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lola Petticrew shine as a mother and daughter who are guided by Death, who takes the form of a macaw. So you've got two very different movies here, but both are absolutely worth your time.
MaXXXine is just one of the A24 movies I was excited to watch this year, and there's plenty more around the corner, so this year should be another successful one for the production company.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.