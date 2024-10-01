October has arrived, which means it's finally spooky season, the time of year when all the best streaming services get inundated with new horror movies and shows to get you through the colder months. If you're like me and you need a distraction from the looming short days and cold weather, a good movie goes a long way and Paramount Plus' October 2024 list could be the perfect fall companion.

Joining all the best Paramount Plus movies in addition to the best Paramount Plus shows is a long line of titles, including – most notably – some of the best horror movies from slashers like Friday the 13th (1980) and gothic horrors like Sleepy Hollow (1999) to modern psychological horrors such as Orphan (2009).

In other words, it's basically every horror fan's best dream, and every horror hater's worst nightmare. But luckily it's not all spooks with Paramount Plus' October 2024 schedule, as you can always sink into a heartfelt drama to take your mind off the spooky month ahead – I'd recommend The Truman Show (1998), if you really want to test your emotional capacity that is.

Everything new on Paramount Plus in October 2024

Arriving on October 1

28 Weeks Later (movie)

30 Days of Night (movie)

A Simple Plan (movie)

All About the Benjamins (movie)

All the Wrong Ingredients (movie)

Allegiant (movie)

Almost Famous (movie)

Along Came a Spider (movie)

American Psycho (movie)

Amistad (movie)

Antlers (movie)

Arena Wars (movie)

Bad Behaviour (movie)

Best Defense (movie)

Black Rock (movie)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (movie)

Buried (movie)

Chaplin (movie)

Chocolat (movie)

Cliffhanger (movie)

Coach Carter (movie)

Colombiana (movie)

Days of Heaven (movie)

Deliver Us from Evil (movie)

Desperado (movie)

Divergent (movie)

Django Unchained (movie)

Downhill Racer (movie)

Dying of the Light (movie)

Eastern Promises (movie)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (movie)

Elizabethtown (movie)

Enough (movie)

Escape from Alcatraz (movie)

Eyes Wide Shut (movie)

Fear (movie)

Fido (movie)

Finding Neverland (movie)

Flatliners (movie)

Fools Rush In (movie)

Freedom Writers (movie)

Fresh (movie)

Friday the 13th (movie)

Friday the 13th: Part II (movie)

Friday the 13th: Part III (movie)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (movie)

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (movie)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (movie)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (movie)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (movie)

Frozen River (movie)

Galaxy Quest (movie)

Gothika (movie)

Hard Eight (movie)

Heat (movie)

Heaven Can Wait (movie)

Hell or High Water (movie)

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth (movie)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (movie)

Hellraiser V: Inferno (movie)

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker (movie)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (movie)

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld (movie)

Hide and Seek (movie)

Hugo (movie)

Hustle & Flow (movie)

Imagine That (movie)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (movie)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (movie)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (movie)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (movie)

Insurgent (movie)

Jawbreaker (movie)

Jennifer's Body (movie)

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A. (movie)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (movie)

Juice (movie)

Just My Luck (movie)

Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events (movie)

Life (movie)

Little Women (movie)

Love Story (movie)

Maggie's Plan (movie)

Marathon Man (movie)

Margin Call (movie)

Men, Women & Children (movie)

Mirrors (movie)

Monstrous (movie)

Mud (movie)

Obsessed (movie)

Oculus (movie)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (movie)

Only Lovers Left Alive (movie)

Orphan (movie)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (movie)

Pride And Glory (movie)

Private Parts (movie)

Prospect (movie)

Queen of The Damned (movie)

Re: Uniting (movie)

Resident Evil (movie)

Road Trip (movie)

Runaway Jury (movie)

Scary Movie 3 (movie)

Scary Movie 4 (movie)

School Ties (movie)

Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders (movie)

Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire (movie)

Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster (movie)

Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers (movie)

Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy (movie)

Scrooged (movie)

Set it Off: Director's Cut (movie)

Sleepy Hollow (movie)

Smallfoot (movie)

Snakes On a Plane (movie)

Southpaw (movie)

Spanglish (movie)

Spawn (movie)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (movie)

Stephen King's Silver Bullet (movie)

Stephen King's Thinner (movie)

Stir of Echoes (movie)

Surviving Christmas (movie)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (movie)

Swingers (movie)

Team America: World Police (movie)

The Belko Experiment (movie)

The Blob (movie)

The Core (movie)

The Day After Tomorrow (movie)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (movie)

The Gambler (movie)

The General's Daughter (movie)

The Girl in the Pool (movie)

The Green Inferno (movie)

The Hours (movie)

The Ladies Man (movie)

The Legend of Zorro (movie)

The Little Vampire (movie)

The Midnight Meat Train (movie)

The Negotiator (movie)

The Net (movie)

The Orphanage (movie)

The Running Man (movie)

The Stepford Wives (movie)

The Truman Show (movie)

The Wash (movie)

The Wicker Man (movie)

This One's for the Ladies (movie)

Three Days of the Condor (movie)

Training Day (movie)

True Grit (movie)

Universal Soldier (movie)

Vampire in Brooklyn (movie)

Vantage Point (movie)

We Own the Night (movie)

Weird Science (movie)

Wild Eyed and Wicked (movie)

Wild Things (movie)

Willard (movie)



Arriving on October 2

Monster High: The Series season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on October 6

American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special (TV show)



Arriving on October 8

An Oprah Special: The Presleys - Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley (TV show)



Arriving on October 9

Blaze and the Monster Machines season 7 (TV show)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island (TV show)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue! (TV show)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures (TV show)



Arriving on October 10

SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp (TV show)



Arriving on October 13

Tracker Season season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on October 14

NCIS season 22 (TV show)

NCIS: Origins (TV show)



Arriving on October 15

FBI season 7 (TV show)

FBI: International season 4 (TV show)

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 (TV show)

FBI True season 5 (TV show)



Arriving on October 16

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11(TV show)

Tyler Perry's The Oval seasons 1-3 (TV show)



Arriving on October 17

Elsbeth season 2 (TV show)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (TV show)

Ghosts season 4 (TV show)



Arriving on October 18

Blue Bloods season 14 (TV show)

Fire Country season 3 (TV show)

S.W.A.T. season 8 (TV show)



Arriving on October 20

The Equalizer season 5 (TV show)



Arriving on October 21

Poppa's House (TV show)

The Neighborhood season 7 (TV show)



Arriving on October 22

Tale of Tales (movie)

Octo (movie)



Arriving on October 23

Ink Master season 16 (TV show)



Arriving on October 24

Star Trek: Lower Decks (TV show)



Arriving on October 25

Transformers: EarthSpark season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on October 27

Lioness season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on October 28

Erza (movie)

Treasure (movie)



Arriving on October 29

The Man Who Knew Infinity (movie)



Arriving on October 31

Camp X-Ray (movie)