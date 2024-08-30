5 new movies coming to Paramount Plus in September 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

In our ranking of the best streaming services, we rate Paramount Plus as our top pick for streaming the classics, and its September 2024 schedule confirms why we've given it that title again with its fresh batch of new classics and modern favorites arriving.

As usual, our eyes have gone straight towards the movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, giving you a solid idea of where movie buffs stand with each one. And with our earliest recommendation being released in 1974, our list maintains that balance of vintage and modern Hollywood features.

If our picks don't quite hit the mark for you, we always have a back up – indeed, our list of the best Paramount Plus movies has some attention-grabbing titles waiting for you. But before you jump to that, we suggest you give these five movies from everything new on Paramount Plus in September a chance first.

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 153 minutes

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Arriving on: September 6

Amores Perros is a Mexican psychological drama that received nominations at both the Academy Awards and Golden Globes. The mystery thriller blends different character perspectives to create one gripping narrative by following the lives of a group of individuals who are struggling to find love in their own ways. Their lives are turned upside down and their stories collide when they're suddenly brought together following the events of a threatening car accident.

Big (1988)

RT Score: 98%

Age rating: PG

Length: 104 minutes

Director: Penny Marshall

Arriving on: September 1

Tom Hanks stars in this cinematic staple from the 1980s. When 12 year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) wishes to be 'bigger', he wakes up one morning as a 30 year-old man (Hanks) and heads straight for New York City. In the Big Apple, he lands a job at MacMillan Toy Company, later scoring a promotion as a toy tester and forming a romantic relation ship with colleague Susan (Elizabeth Perkins). It doesn't take Josh long to fall to the pressures of living an adult life, and his desire for his wish to be reversed grows stronger.

It Follows (2014)

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 101 minutes

Director: David Robert Mitchell

Arriving on: September 1

In the world of horror films, It Follows was already deemed a modern classic when it was released 10 years ago. High school student Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her boyfriend for the first time only to find that she is the most recent victim of a fatal curse that is passed via intercourse. She learns that 'death' will makes its way towards her in the form of a friend or stranger, with there being no way of her finding a means of prevention. When her friends finally catch on, they team up to ensure her safety and find ways for her to pass the curse on. This movie was Maika Monroe's horror breakout, which led to her starring as the lead in Oz Perkins' Longlegs (2024).

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

RT Score: 90%

Age rating: PG

Length: 127 minutes

Director: Sidney Lumet

Arriving on: September 1

From the director of 12 Angry Men (1957), Sidney Lumet, comes the popular Agatha Christie murder-mystery novel turned blockbuster hit Murder on the Orient Express. Lumit brings the story to life with an ensemble cast featuring Albert Finney, Ingrid Bergman, and Anthony Perkins. On what he thinks will be a calm and quiet journey home, detective Hercule Poirot (Finney) finds himself at the centre of the murder of a billionaire aboard the Orient Express. As he unfolds the case and narrows down the suspects, he realizes that everyone on board has connections to the deceased – all with motives to plot revenge.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 122 minutes

Director: Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

Arriving on: September 1

When Vietnam War veteran Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) finds himself in the midst of a drug deal aftermath, his temptations take over as he decides to flee with the money left behind. Moss is tracked down by killer Chigurh (Javier Bardem), who's sent to recover the cash while Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee Jones), a lawman whose dark secret plagues him, is sent to locate and protect Moss. From the men that brought you Fargo (1996) and The Big Lebowski (1998), comes another epic hitP.