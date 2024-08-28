5 new movies coming to Prime Video in September with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Like Taylor Swift once said "August slipped away like a bottle of wine", and with September right around the corner, that calls for a fresh wave of Prime Video titles. Its September 2024 schedule is yet another packed list of familiar movies for the whole family to enjoy, and there's no surprise that our top five picks all have over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

All five movies are set to arrive on one of the best streaming services on September 1, meaning you can kick off another month of movie nights at your earliest convenience. And while there's already a plethora of best Prime Video movies to stream, looking at everything new on Prime Video in September, there's a lot of variety, from sci-fi and comedy to biographical dramas and movie musicals.

It's safe to say that September 2024 is one of the most extensive months yet for Prime Video, packing a variety of recognizable casts in addition to its genre categories. It could mean that settling on one film in particular could be quite the challenge, but hopefully our narrowed-down list of recommendations will make it a while lot easier for you.

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Galaxy Quest (1999) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 90%

Age rating: PG

Length: 104 minutes

Director: Dean Parisot

Arriving on: September 1

With an ensemble cast featuring Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman and Tim Allen, Parisot's comedy sci-fi centers around a group of stars of a fictional 1970s sci-fi show who are latching onto stardom through re-runs and movie conventions. When they find themselves aboard a real-life spaceship, they must assume their roles from the TV show when an alien race turns to them for help to defeat a menacing warlord. The movie pays homage to cult fandoms of sci-fi movies and television shows, making it a perfect watch if you're a die-hard Trekkie.

In The Heights (2021)

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 143 minutes

Director: Jon M. Chu

Arriving on: September 1

Jon M. Chu brings you the movie adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning musical of the same name. Set in Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan, bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) longs for a better life, saving every penny he can from his day job to make his dreams come true. The musical focuses primarily on the Dominican community in New York City with a supporting cast of Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, and Corey Hawkins with original music from Miranda – meaning fans of Hamilton will love this movie musical.

In the Name of the Father (1993)

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: R

Length: 132 minutes

Director: Jim Sheridan

Arriving on: September 1

Daniel Day-Lewis stars as Gerry Conlon in Jim Sheridan's biographical drama about the story of the Guilford Four – a group of men who were falsely convicted of the Guildford pub bombings in 1974 during the The Troubles in Ireland. Getting by as a petty thief, Conlon travels to England from Belfast to meet his friend Paul (John Lynch) where the IRA bomb a local pub on the same day. On his return to Ireland, he's arrested and imprisoned, but little does he know that he'll be spending the next 15-years attempting to prove his innocence.

Election (1999)

Election (1999) Official Trailer #1 - Reese Witherspoon Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: R

Length: 103 minutes

Director: Alexander Payne

Arriving on: September 1

In this high-school black comedy-drama, Payne hones in on the politics of high-school life set around a student body election. Teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) has a dislike for Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon), an over-achieving student who will go the distance to get what she wants. When McAllister hears that she plans to run for student body president, he turns to popular but unintelligent student Paul (Chris Klein) to run against her – but she quickly learns about his involvement and will stop at nothing to make sure her success is determined.

Coogan’s Bluff (1968)

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 94 minutes

Director: Don Siegel

Arriving on: September 1

Coogan's Bluff is the first of five collaborations between Clint Eastwood and director Don Siegel, one of which includes 1979's Escape From Alcatraz. In it, Eastwood is Walt Coogan, a lawman from Arizona with a plan to travel to New York City to escort jailed murderer Jimmy Ringerman (Don Stroud) back to the southwest. His plan is immediately interrupted by the Manhattan police force, and he has no choice but to find a way around them while facing their violent confrontations.