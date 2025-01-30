Max rolls out a new multiview feature for 2025's NASCAR Cup Series that puts you in the driver's seat

Max is debuting a new multiview feature for the first time

The experience will be limited to NASCAR but puts you in the driver seat

It will be available for all major races this season

Max subscribers, start your engines. Just a few days after moving the main navigation menu from the top to the left side panel of its homepage, the streaming service is making another move – its first-ever multiview experience. Meaning that for one program, you’ll have four separate views.

Max's first multiview experience is being dubbed NASCAR Driver Cam, and it should be a significant win for racing fans. It’ll debut with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray on February 2, 2025, so just in a few short days, and will let you get the view from every driver in the race.

The idea is that your stream will be split into four different views, allowing you to see from inside four different driver's cars, along with core stats like speed, gear, RPM, and the position and location of the course. Considering there will be up to 40 drivers to choose from, Max will help you with any indecision by offering two multiview presets, but you can also pick a single driver, and watch that view in full, individually.

(Image credit: Max)

You’ll also get individual controls for each driver cam, allowing you to pause, rewind, snap back to live, and hear the individual team audio. Max notes the view will be 1080p for the driver cams with a custom audio mix pairing car noise with team radios.

It’s certainly a unique view, and it was previously unavailable unless the TV production decided to cut to it. Max, TNT Sports, and NASCAR are putting more of the control in your hands, and if you’re a racing fan, this is pretty darn exciting.

Further, it’s not just for the Cook Out Clash. Max will offer NASCAR Driver Cam for the 38 race weeks as part of the Sprint Cup Series, meaning you can use this view for the playoffs, tournaments, and the Daytona 500. For each of these, there will be preset views as well as fan-selected ones – pretty neat.

It’s a pretty impressive tech feat that Max is pulling off. While they are not the first streamer to offer multi-view, there is a lot of customization here. Considering that Max is spinning this up for NASCAR and that there are other sports courtesy of TNT Sports on the platform, we could see this rollout replicated in the future.

(Image credit: Max)

I hope that Max will, at minimum, allow you to create your own multiview setup and pick the four views you want rather than preset or fan-selected ones based on the most popular driver cams.

Could it be a potential play for TV shows or movies? That’s a bit harder to tell, for instance, viewing four different episodes of a show like Curb Your Enthusiasm or House of the Dragon might be jarring, but what if there are more immersive views, or you can decide the cut or what you’re looking at? It’s an interesting thought, kind of like choosing your own adventure, but Max hasn’t committed to anything like this.

For now, Max is ushering in multiview for NASCAR, and from the shared images, it looks like a pretty compelling experience that will put fans closer to the racers they want to win and, ultimately, closer to the action.

Further, it doesn’t come with a price increase … as of yet, I just hope they don’t copy Netflix in the future. Check out our list of the best shows and movies to watch on Max here.