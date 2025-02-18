Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is still live and I've found the 21 best deals on TVs, appliances, and more
Post-Presidents' Day deals on TVs, air fryers, robot vacuums and more
While Presidents' Day has come and gone, someone forgot to tell Amazon. The retailer launched its massive Presidents' Day sale last week, and excellent deals are still available today. That means if you didn't snag a bargain over the holiday weekend, you can still find fantastic discounts on TVs, kitchen appliances, headphones, vacuums, and Apple devices.
As TechRadar's deals editor who's been shopping Amazon's Presidents' Day sale for days, I've hand-picked the 21 best deals still available. You can still find record-low prices on popular Presidents' Day sale products from top brands like LG, Ninja, Apple, Dyson, and Bissell. A few of my favorite deals include the top-rated Ninja Pro air fryer on sale for $89, the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $329, and this Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99.
While Amazon's post-Presidents' Day deals are live today, the retailer typically only keeps these offers valid for 24 hours after its official sale. The next big holiday sale is months away, so you should take advantage of these offers now before it's too late.
The 21 best post-Presidents' Day deals at Amazon
This is the one item I buy at every holiday sale: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's post-Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.
The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a favorite here at TechRadar, and Amazon's President's Day sale has the queen-size set on sale for $45. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.
Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's extended Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.
An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. Today's deal is just $10 more than the record-low price.
Amazon has the best-selling Instant Duo pressure cooker on sale for $69.99, the lowest price we've seen in months. The six-quart pressure cooker combines seven appliances in one, including a pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer.
Amazon's post-Presidents' Day sale has a 30% discount on Nespresso's best-selling Vertuo Plus espresso maker. You can make a creamy, frothy cup of coffee espresso in minutes with a touch of a button using Nespreso's convenient pods.
Tools are always popular during Presidents' Day, and Amazon's extended sale has this Dewalt Cordless Drill and Impact Driver combo kit on sale for $124. The kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger.
Join the portable carpet cleaning craze with the top-rated Bissell Little Green, which is on sale for $99.99 at Amazon's post-Presidents' Day sale. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
The Eufy 11S Max can clean hard floors and medium carpets and features BoostIQ Technology, which automatically works harder when a spot needs deeper cleaning. Today's extended Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $139.99.
The ultra-light Bissell CleanView XR vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $179, which is just $30 more than the record-low price.
Dyson vacuums are another popular product during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has the highly rated Dyson V8 on sale for 349.99. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag…
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further on Presidents' Day proper.
Yep, you read it right. That's a 48% discount on what is a very capable and good-looking laptop. It boasts an Intel Core 5 Ultra processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight, for us, is its 3K AMOLED touchscreen with 2880 x 1800 resolution, which looks far superior to any full HD screen that you’re likely already using and is rarely found in a device at such a low price.
Amazon's post-Presidents' Day sale has this 40-inch Amazon 2-Series HD Fire TV on sale for just $179.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's deal from Amazon brings the 50-inch model down to $309.99.
Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $319.99 - $10 cheaper than the price we saw on Black Friday. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon's extended Presidents' Day sale has dropped Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $547.99 - $50 cheaper than the record-low Black Friday price. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.
Roku's flagship mini-LED TV is now $302 off in this Amazon post-Presidents' Day deal. For just $598, you're getting a 55-inch TV with a mini-LED backlight and Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR support. The Pro Series offers better-than-average sound and has a fantastic, backlit remote control. This is the lowest-ever price for the Pro Series, so snap the deal up while you can.
If you want to buy a big-screen budget TV, this 2024 Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K TV for $397.99 is an incredible deal. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
Premium TVs are another popular category during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you're on a budget, this is an excellent deal on a big-screen display. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
