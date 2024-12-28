Whenever Hulu drops its monthly list revealing everything new on Hulu in January that will be available for us to indulge in, it's a solid reminder of why we still appreciate it as one of the best streaming services. But while it's great to see new movies and shows come to these platforms, older ones must be removed and Hulu is gearing up to wipe more in January 2025.

Compared to previous months, the titles leaving Hulu in January 2025 aren't all disappointing as a large majority are festive movies which you will undoubtedly be sick and tired of. This means that, thankfully, none of our best Hulu movies or best Hulu shows will be departing in January 2025, which is a major positive.

Everything leaving Hulu in January 2025

Arriving on January 2

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (movie)



Arriving on January 6

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (movie)



Arriving on January 9

Pharma Bro (movie)



Arriving on January 13

Ailey (movie)



Arriving on January 14

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bergman Island (movie)



Arriving on January 20

Paris, 13th District (movie)



Arriving on January 21

The Estate (movie)



Arriving on January 26

Happening (movie)



Arriving on January 27

Mayday (movie)



Arriving on January 28

Charli XCX: Alone Together (movie)

9 Bullets (movie)

Assassin (movie)

Stop and Go (movie)



Arriving on January 29

The Reef: Stalked (movie)

Gigi & Nate (movie)



Arriving on January 31

10.0 Earthquake (movie)

12 Pups of Christmas (movie)

A Chance for Christmas (movie)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (movie)

A Snow White Christmas (movie)

A Unicorn for Christmas (movie)

An En Vogue Christmas (movie)

Christmas Crush (movie)

Country Christmas Album (movie)

Four Cousins and a Christmas (movie)

Merry Kissmas (movie)

The Spruces and the Pines (movie)

Small Engine Repair (movie)