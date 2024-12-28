Everything leaving Hulu in January 2025
Is this Hulu's least disappointing list so far?
Whenever Hulu drops its monthly list revealing everything new on Hulu in January that will be available for us to indulge in, it's a solid reminder of why we still appreciate it as one of the best streaming services. But while it's great to see new movies and shows come to these platforms, older ones must be removed and Hulu is gearing up to wipe more in January 2025.
Compared to previous months, the titles leaving Hulu in January 2025 aren't all disappointing as a large majority are festive movies which you will undoubtedly be sick and tired of. This means that, thankfully, none of our best Hulu movies or best Hulu shows will be departing in January 2025, which is a major positive.
Arriving on January 2
Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (movie)
Arriving on January 6
The Year of the Everlasting Storm (movie)
Arriving on January 9
Pharma Bro (movie)
Arriving on January 13
Ailey (movie)
Arriving on January 14
Bergman Island (movie)
Arriving on January 20
Paris, 13th District (movie)
Arriving on January 21
The Estate (movie)
Arriving on January 26
Happening (movie)
Arriving on January 27
Mayday (movie)
Arriving on January 28
Charli XCX: Alone Together (movie)
9 Bullets (movie)
Assassin (movie)
Stop and Go (movie)
Arriving on January 29
The Reef: Stalked (movie)
Gigi & Nate (movie)
Arriving on January 31
10.0 Earthquake (movie)
12 Pups of Christmas (movie)
A Chance for Christmas (movie)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (movie)
A Snow White Christmas (movie)
A Unicorn for Christmas (movie)
An En Vogue Christmas (movie)
Christmas Crush (movie)
Country Christmas Album (movie)
Four Cousins and a Christmas (movie)
Merry Kissmas (movie)
The Spruces and the Pines (movie)
Small Engine Repair (movie)
