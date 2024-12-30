PlayStation CEO hints that classic franchises could be coming back

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hermen Hulst was recently interviewed by Japanese magazine Famitsu

He stated that the company will "continually explore opportunities" to bring back old franchises

He also shared his thoughts on the current state of PlayStation

Could classic PlayStation franchises like Killzone and Gravity Rush make a triumphant return? A recent interview with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hermen Hulst suggests it could be on the cards.

Speaking with Japanese video game magazine Famitsu (in an interview which we have machine translated) Hulst shared his thoughts on the current trajectory of PlayStation. Following the recent success of the adorable platforming game Astro Bot, which features countless references to all kinds of PlayStation properties, the interviewer asked about the company’s stance on bringing back dormant franchises.

“Our extensive IP portfolio is an important asset for PlayStation,” replied Hulst. “As part of our efforts to strengthen our portfolio, we continually explore opportunities to leverage our legacy IP as well as develop new franchises.” It’s not the juiciest reply, but it definitely doesn’t rule out the possibility.

Hulst also commented on some of the less successful PlayStation releases this year. Regarding the failed live-service FPS Concord, which was shut down just two weeks after it launched, he reaffirmed that the brand will still develop more online titles in addition to its usual single-player output.

“Going forward, we will continue to focus on developing live service titles along with the story-driven single-player titles that our players want,” he said. He then pointed to the successful co-op shooter Helldivers 2 as an example of a product that succeeded due to "continued content provision" and therefore demonstrated “the potential of live service titles”.

Hulst is later asked which upcoming PS5 games he is most looking forward to. “I have high expectations for all projects currently in development, so it’s very difficult to pick just one game or studio,” he responded. “But the announcement of Ghost of Yotei by Sucker Punch Productions, a studio which has produced many masterpieces, was special.”

