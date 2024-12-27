The massive PlayStation Holiday Sale is here, and these are the five game deals in my basket

The PlayStation Holiday Sale (or January Sale for those in the UK) is here, bringing savings up 75% on a wide range of games. It’s not hard to imagine why the company might have opted to run a sale at this time. After all, if you just got your hands on a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Pro as a Christmas gift and want to immediately start building up your game collection for less, then this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

I’ve been playing PS5 games since the console launched and own literally hundreds of physical and digital releases. I’m also a bit of a deal-hunter, only picking up titles when I know that I’m getting the very best value for my money. There are pages and pages of games on sale today, but I’ve been combing through them all to pick out some personal favorites that I can recommend to you. On top of some options for PS5 owners, plus a couple PS5 Pro enhanced titles for those with the more premium system, I also have some lower-cost options for those still hanging on to a PlayStation 4 so everyone is covered.

Before I begin to detail the bargains out there to be had, you can make sure that you’re getting the very best possible prices by topping up your account with a discounted PlayStation gift card if any are available. You can browse a range of gift card offers in your region below.

1. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Insomniac Games / Sony)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been one of my most played games this holiday season, as it’s just an excellent, old-fashioned adventure. It picks up just after the events of the first game and its spinoff, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, though there is a handy video recap if you haven’t played them yet.

It sees dual Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales facing off against Kraven the Hunter – a name that you might recognize if you were one of the ten people who went to see the atrociously bad Kraven the Hunter movie in cinemas. Luckily, the story here is much better written than that film and is filled with some surprising twists and turns, plus heaps of that comic book charm.

I particularly enjoyed the introduction of Venom and seeing how it affected the relationship between Peter and Miles. On top of its narrative connotations, gearing up with the Venom suit unlocks extremely powerful combat abilities and cool black webs that are a lot of fun to play around with.

If you just got a new PS5, then this is a great title to start with as it really shows what the console can do. It has fully implemented Tempest 3D AudioTech and makes the most of all DualSense Wireless Controller features including haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers. It also has a large, busy New York map with iconic locations including Brooklyn, Coney Island, and Queens which were all absent from the first two games. This title is PS5 Pro enhanced to boot, with noticeably improved visuals on that machine.

If that all sounds up your street, then you can pick up Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on sale for just $39.89 / £43.39.

2. Mafia: Trilogy

(Image credit: 2K)

Whenever I’m looking for great deals I always like to include some more budget friendly picks and one of the best options for cost-conscious gamers right now is Mafia: Trilogy. For just $14.99 / £12.49 you’re getting a bumper collection of PS4 games with loads of additional content.

First up you have Mafia: Definitive Edition, a from the ground up remake of the classic Mafia from 2002. It is easily one of the best looking PS4 games in my opinion and even holds up against some recent PS5 releases. Although the game is open-world, it’s very story focused and cutscene heavy showing the cinematic rise and fall of rookie mobster Tommy Angelo in the fictionalized city of Lost Heaven. It is an incredible experience and an absolute must-play for anyone who loves good crime stories.

You also get Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, a HD remaster of the first game’s 2011 sequel. It’s set in the 1940s and early 50s in the snowy Empire Bay, a city heavily based on New York. Although there are some visual enhancements here, this is definitely much more of a straight port than Mafia: Definitive Edition so you don’t get anywhere near the same level of visual fidelity. Still, the game’s plot is a winner and all DLC content is included too.

Finally, there’s Mafia 3: Definitive Edition which was a bit of a controversial installment when it first came out in 2016. Set in the 1960s, it’s a lot weaker than the first two games as it forces you to engage in near constant open-world busywork in order to progress. Still, the writing is decent and it’s very easy to get invested in the struggles of protagonist Lincoln Clay in spite of all that. This version is bundled with all DLC, which gives you some ridiculously powerful weapons to mess around with plus a few new story chapters.

3. Astro Bot

(Image credit: Sony / Team Asobi)

If you want to pick up one of this year’s biggest and most critically acclaimed PS5 games for less, then look no further than Astro Bot which is currently discounted to just $49.79 / £49.79.

Every PS5 comes bundled with a free copy of Astro’s Playroom, a fantastic platformer that unfortunately just takes a couple of hours to complete. Astro Bot is effectively an expanded version of that, bringing the same superb platforming action to a full-length game filled with adorable PlayStation references.

There are more than 50 unique planets to explore and loads of interesting power ups that give you new attacks or enhanced movement abilities. Although some of the optional challenges are extremely tricky, the colorful art direction and approachable difficulty means that this is also a great pick for kids or if you’re searching for something that can be completed in turns with the whole family taking part.

Now is also a great time to get on board as the game has just received its mega ‘Winter Wonder’ update. This adds a whole new Christmas themed level to explore completely free of charge.

4. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Game of the Year Edition

(Image credit: From Software)

On the exact opposite end of the difficulty spectrum is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a 1500s Japan adventure from Dark Souls studio FromSoftware.

Despite being something of an older release, this is still considered one of the best PS4 games out there and sits right alongside the likes of Bloodborne in terms of sheer quality. This is not something that I would recommend to newer gamers though, as it is an absolutely gruelling challenge designed to infuriate and enamour you in equal measure.

Things start simple enough, with basic fights against your standard samurai enemies, but you eventually end up facing off against near-invincible hulking giants, huge mythical creatures, and much more. Death is not only inevitable, but incredibly frequent which can be very dispiriting. Still, the game is designed to allow you to learn from each unsuccessful attempt and nothing quite compares to the satisfaction of finally overcoming the odds if you do endure.

A basic stealth system, plus your handy ninja grapple hook, can help even the playing field somewhat, though my biggest tip would be to approach each individual encounter slowly and intelligently rather than just running straight in.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will keep you occupied for a long time, which I think easily justifies the discounted asking price of just $29.99 / £29.99.

5. Silent Hill 2

(Image credit: Team Bloober/Konami)

Another big hit from this year was Silent Hill 2, an expansive remake of one of the best horror games ever.

If you’re not familiar with the original, you take control of widower James Sunderland as he ventures into the creepy town of Silent Hill having receiving a letter purportedly from his dead wife. You quickly discover that things are not exactly as they seem, with the town overrun by disturbing monsters and bathed in a thick, impenetrable fog.

Even if you have experienced the source material before, Silent Hill 2 is still very worthwhile as it plays around with its source material in some intriguing ways. Without revealing too much, I will say that it’s actually more of a sequel than a traditional remake.

As a PS5 console exclusive, Silent Hill 2 is among the best looking titles on this list. The town is near photo-realistic, but still incredibly stylish and atmospheric. Top notch facial animation and superb voice acting then elevate the well-written story even further. There’s also some really, really incredible music throughout.

This is another PS5 Pro enhanced title too, so a great one to choose if you have one. It is on sale right now for just $48.99 / £41.99.