Netflix for retro games? Sega is considering its own subscription service

Sega is considering its own game subscription service

That's according to a recent interview with the BBC

It could aim to compete with the likes of Xbox Game Pass and EA Play

Sega is weighing up a game subscription service, potentially aiming to compete with subscription offerings from other major publishers such as Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, and Ubisoft Plus.

This was revealed in a recent BBC interview with Sega America and Europe CEO Shuji Utsumi. Utsumi stated that such subscription services were “very interesting” and that Sega was “evaluating some opportunities” in the area.

He went on to say that “we’re thinking something - and discussing something – we cannot disclose right now”. This would all suggest that there could be a subscription service on the cards.

Utsumi’s comments follow another interview with The Guardian in which he stated that Sega was “not just a nostalgic company” and needs “to be innovative” to remain relevant. Could the launch of a subscription service be part of an effort to bring the company into the modern world?

As for what could be included in such a service, the company’s large catalog of retro titles is an obvious choice. Many classic Sega games are already available as part of competitor’s services, so introducing a dedicated subscription for players who just want to experience those titles makes a lot of sense.

I would happily shell out a couple dollars a month for easy access to absolute classics like Crazy Taxi, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Streets of Rage.

That said, Sega also has a robust selection of more modern properties to work with. Throw in access to brilliant recent games like Total War: Warhammer 3, Two Point Hospital, Metaphor: Refantazio, and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and you could have quite a worthy Game Pass competitor that commands a similarly premium price tag.

