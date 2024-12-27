New Microsoft patent could reveal the company's answer to DualSense haptic feedback

A new patent filed by Microsoft details enhanced haptic feedback motors

They can produce more intense haptics feedback

Or be tuned to simulate vibrations that can be perceived in multiple ways

More advanced haptic feedback could be coming to Xbox controllers, that is if a recent patent filed by Microsoft is anything to go by.

As spotted by gaming blog tech4gamers, the patent was published earlier this month and details a new kind of haptic feedback motor. In the current Xbox Wireless Controller, a haptic feedback motor is located in each grip, firmly attached to the housing of the controller.

Each haptic feedback motor features a motor shaft attached to an eccentric mass counter weight (or ERM) which is effectively just an unbalanced, cylindrical weight. The ERM is rotated quickly on the motor shaft to produce the vibrating effect that we all know and love. Xbox Wireless Controller models with Translucent face plates, like the cool Ghost Cipher Special Edition, even allow you to see this mechanism in action if you look closely.

The patent outlines the concept of a haptic motor that is not attached to the controller’s housing. Instead, it moves relative to it which, according to the patent, allows for a significantly boosted vibrational output. This could potentially be used to reduce the size of the haptic motors used in controllers, reducing the cost and environmental impact of manufacturing. Alternatively, the size of the haptic motor could be kept the same for a more powerful haptic response.

It also explains that this new form of haptic motor can be tuned with different mass, stiffness, and dampening factors in order to create a range of vibration frequencies that are perceived in different ways. In theory, this could lead to much more detailed and interesting haptic feedback – perhaps finally giving the highly immersive DualSense Wireless Controller haptic feedback a run for its money.

Interestingly, the patent goes on to state that this new haptic feedback motor would be backwards compatible with older games, which is definitely good news for those already with extensive game libraries.

Of course, the existence of a patent is far from an official confirmation that any kind of new or improved controller is in the works. Companies frequently file patents for technology that ends up never reaching consumers. We’ll have to wait and see whether Microsoft has anything in store.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors