Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Easter egg lets you find Idris Elba's spy before the expansion starts

Cyberpunk 2077 players have been able to find Idris Elba's character out in the world before his questline even begins.

Minor spoilers follow for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Early on in Phantom Liberty, we learn that Solomon Reed, Elba's superspy character, has spent the last seven years as a sleeper agent for the New United States of America. Before being reactivated as part of the expansion's opening, Reed claims to have been working deep undercover as a bouncer at one of Night City's infamous nightclubs.

Showing impressive attention to detail, developer CD Projekt Red has made it possible for players to encounter Reed in his undercover guise before the events of Phantom Liberty even begin (via IGN). Those wanting to see Reed's former life can travel to the Electric Orgasam club, just to the northwest of Corpo Plaza. Wait until nightfall, and you'll find Reed in his undercover alias, working as a bouncer on the door.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 is full of juicy little details like this one that helps to flesh out the game world. This nod to Solomon Reed's cover identity is hardly the first.

After the release of the well-received Cyberpunk 2077 anime, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, CD Projekt Red added a short questline to the game to reflect the events of the series' tearjerking finale. Players can find a recording of the anime's opening scene, which starts a mission chain. Talk to the right people, and you'll be able to get your hands on the iconic jacket worn by the series' main character, David Martinez.

Despite its rocky launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has come into its own in recent times. This is partly due to the launch of Phantom Liberty but also thanks to the release of a free 2.0 update that radically altered the game's progression system, improving the scope for character customization.

If you've yet to give CD Projekt Red's sci-fi RPG a go, there's never been a better time to dive in and see the game's latest incarnation for yourself.



