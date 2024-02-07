Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's card game isn't just fun, it's also everywhere if our hands-on preview is anything to go by
A winning hand
While we already know that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will include a brand new in-universe card game called Queen's Blood, it looks as though the game is prolific, with opponents all over the game world.
In our hands-on with a preview build of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we got to experience the Grasslands Area, the action RPG's first open-world zone. In addition to trying out the card game for ourselves, we also saw that the world of Rebirth is full of Queen's Blood players. While not everyone can be challenged to a round, the card game seems so popular that it seems reminiscent of Gwent from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt when it comes to the number of people that play.
Every major town seems to have at least someone keen on Queen's Blood. The game itself is great fun, too. Like Marvel Snap, the minigame is played in three lanes. The aim is to exert control of the board, staking claim to territory, which, in turn, allows you to play more powerful cards. You take turns placing your cards, and once everyone has played as many cards as possible, the scores in each lane are tallied up. Whoever has the most points in a given lane gets to add that score to their total, meaning that putting all your eggs in one basket can sometimes pay off. If you have a bigger total than your opponent, you win.
To spice things up, different cards influence the areas around them in different ways, exerting control over the board in interesting patterns. Some cards even have special abilities, too, which can really shake things up.
Though we only saw one of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's explorable zones in the preview, it looks as though Queen's Blood will be spread throughout the rest of the RPG, too. According to the Japanese Twitter account for Rebirth, the Shinra cruise ship, which travels between the Junon and Costa del Sol areas, will boast a Queen's Blood tournament of its own.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 29 for PS5.
Want similar titles to play in the meantime? Our lists of the best RPGs and the best JRPGs have you covered.
Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent.
Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure.
Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.
