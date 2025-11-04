Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards Ultimate Game of the Year ends on November 7

Nominees include the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Blue Prince, Hades 2, and more

The ceremony is scheduled to begin on November 20

The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 is scheduled to kick off later this month, and the shortlist for the Ultimate Game of the Year award has been announced. There are only a few days left before voting officially closes, so here's everything you need to know, including the nominees and where you can cast your ballot.

The 43rd annual Golden Joystick Awards begin on November 20, and voting closes for the Ultimate Game of the Year on November 7 at 4PM PST / 7PM EST / 0:00AM GMT.

The Ultimate Game of the Year nominees include some of the biggest hits of 2025, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Blue Prince, Hades 2, and more. You can check out the full list below.

Ultimate Game of the Year nominees

To cast your vote, you'll need to head over to GamesRadar, where you'll be asked to select your top three games of the year and arrange them in order of preference.

This year, the show will be hosted by Resident Evil Village and Baldur's Gate 3 actor Maggie Robertson, alongside several guest presenters from the games industry, including Alix Wilton Regan (Dragon Age: Inquisition and Cyberpunk 2077), Doug Cockle (The Witcher franchise) and Ciara Berkeley (The Witcher 4), Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33), Shai Matheson (LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight) and more.

"With a record 21 million votes counted across our initial categories, we’re excited to reveal the final shortlist of games that are in the running for Ultimate Game of the Year," said Daniel Dawkins, Content Director - Games, Video and Digital Events.

"Year over year, it's amazing to see such diversity in our most prestigious category, which contains AAA blockbusters, but also a growing number of experimental indies made by solo developers and small teams. Now, fans from around the world will decide who deserves this honour the most, and who better than the uber-talented Maggie Robertson to lead us through the ceremony. Tune in on November 20 to find out who is taking home this year’s Golden Joystick Awards."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Viewers will be able to watch the ceremony live on YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Facebook, and X / Twitter, as well as Future Games Show, GamesRadar, and PC Gamer.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.