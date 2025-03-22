Apple's powerful MacBook Pro just dropped back to its lowest-ever price
An impressive discount following the MacBook Air M4 debut
Following the announcement of the MacBook Air M4, one of the most powerful MacBook Pro models has dropped back to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. So, if you need a high-end creative or productivity laptop, head over to the retailer where you can get the Apple MacBook Pro (M4) for $1,399 (was $1,599) in the Amazon Spring Sale.
Browse the full Amazon Spring Sale
As Apple's most powerful laptop, the MacBook Pro has a reputation as the best MacBook for creatives. You need that horsepower from the M4 chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for processing large files, while the great display is ideal for editing art, video, or whatever else down to the smallest detail. It doesn't have many discounts throughout the year, let alone one for its lowest price yet.
Today's best Apple laptop deal
The MacBook Pro M4 is back to its lowest price on Amazon. The M4 chip is a beast of a processor that can juggle photo-editing, coding, and Apple Intelligence without a stutter. Its suite of ports includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, HDMI port, and headphone jack. Also, it has a SDXC card slot for transferring large files. The MacBook Pro M4 can last over 20 hours on one charge, which also makes it an ideal for working on the go. Its cheapest configuration comes with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM, but you can bump up both for an additional cost.
Even with the new MacBook Air, there are just some things you can’t replace. In addition to the powerful, speedy M4 chip, we highlighted the gorgeous screen, center stage camera, and excellent design in our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024) review.
There's more than that, too. The MacBook Pro M4 lasted well over 20 hours during testing, nearly seven hours longer than the MacBook Air M3.
It also offers a suite of ports, including three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 wireless port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. The SDXC card slot also helps easily transfer large files like high-resolution photos and videos.
The MacBook Pro M4 is our best laptop for creative applications. If you're between this and the MacBook Air, I'd recommend comparing the two before making a decision.
Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.
