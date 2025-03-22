Apple's powerful MacBook Pro just dropped back to its lowest-ever price

Deals
By published

An impressive discount following the MacBook Air M4 debut

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip on red background with lowest price text
(Image credit: Future)

Following the announcement of the MacBook Air M4, one of the most powerful MacBook Pro models has dropped back to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. So, if you need a high-end creative or productivity laptop, head over to the retailer where you can get the Apple MacBook Pro (M4) for $1,399 (was $1,599) in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Browse the full Amazon Spring Sale

As Apple's most powerful laptop, the MacBook Pro has a reputation as the best MacBook for creatives. You need that horsepower from the M4 chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for processing large files, while the great display is ideal for editing art, video, or whatever else down to the smallest detail. It doesn't have many discounts throughout the year, let alone one for its lowest price yet.

Today's best Apple laptop deal

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4)
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

The MacBook Pro M4 is back to its lowest price on Amazon. The M4 chip is a beast of a processor that can juggle photo-editing, coding, and Apple Intelligence without a stutter. Its suite of ports includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, HDMI port, and headphone jack. Also, it has a SDXC card slot for transferring large files. The MacBook Pro M4 can last over 20 hours on one charge, which also makes it an ideal for working on the go. Its cheapest configuration comes with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM, but you can bump up both for an additional cost.

View Deal

Even with the new MacBook Air, there are just some things you can’t replace. In addition to the powerful, speedy M4 chip, we highlighted the gorgeous screen, center stage camera, and excellent design in our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024) review.

There's more than that, too. The MacBook Pro M4 lasted well over 20 hours during testing, nearly seven hours longer than the MacBook Air M3.

It also offers a suite of ports, including three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 wireless port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. The SDXC card slot also helps easily transfer large files like high-resolution photos and videos.

The MacBook Pro M4 is our best laptop for creative applications. If you're between this and the MacBook Air, I'd recommend comparing the two before making a decision.

See more Computing Deals
Jessica Reyes
Jessica Reyes
Contributor

Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
black Apple 2024 14-inch MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro on cyan background with TechRadar lowest price icon
Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M4 drops to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy
MacBook Air M4 on an orange background
The all-new MacBook Air has already got a very early price cut at Amazon
The Apple MacBook Air M2 on a red background with text saying Lowest Price next to it.
The excellent MacBook Air M2 drops to an unbelievable price of $699 - yes, really
The Apple MacBook Air M3 on a blue background with text saying Big Savings.
The latest Apple MacBook Air is down to its lowest price since Black Friday
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) on a pink background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
The MacBook Air M2 has a massive price cut thanks to the M4 launch
Apple MacBook Air M2
Hurry – Apple's impressive MacBook Air M2 drops to $799.99 at Amazon
Latest in Macbooks
MacBook Air M4 on an orange background
The all-new MacBook Air has already got a very early price cut at Amazon
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) on a pink background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
The MacBook Air M2 has a massive price cut thanks to the M4 launch
apple macbook air against blue background
There's a huge MacBook Air sale right now – shop record-low prices from $629.99
13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M4 in Sky Blue
The new Apple MacBook Air M4 has a weird quirk with its performance cores - but it's nothing to worry about
MacBook Air 15-inch with M4 chip on a creative&#039;s desk with screen open
I've reviewed the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) - and it remains the best 15-inch laptop I'd recommend for most people
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99
Latest in Deals
The Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer XXL Steam on a kitchen counter with a TechRadar deal logo for lowest price
I've been using this Philips air fryer with steam for months and I can't recommend it highly enough at its lowest price yet
Best Buy deals
Best Buy's huge week-long sale is ending soon - shop 41 deals on TVs, MacBooks, cheap laptops and more
A price cut on the Audeze Maxwell gaming headphones.
If you're after an audiophile gaming headset then don't miss out on the chance to snag the Audeze Maxwell for a lowest-ever price at Argos
Image of Link 360 2C webcam
On a tight budget for a high-quality webcam? Look no further than the Insta Link 360 webcam series - now discounted in Amazon's spring sale
A hand holds a smartphone displaying the NordVPN logo
NordVPN Prime hits lowest-ever price in VPN Spring sale
Bose QuietComfort Headphones and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds on a blue background next to TechRadar deals don&#039;t miss badge
I've loved these Bose headphones for years and they're now $100 off at Amazon
More about macbooks
MacBook Air M4 on an orange background

The all-new MacBook Air has already got a very early price cut at Amazon
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) on a pink background with text saying Big Savings next to it.

The MacBook Air M2 has a massive price cut thanks to the M4 launch
Best Buy deals

Best Buy's huge week-long sale is ending soon - shop 41 deals on TVs, MacBooks, cheap laptops and more

See more latest
Most Popular
Best Buy deals
Best Buy's huge week-long sale is ending soon - shop 41 deals on TVs, MacBooks, cheap laptops and more
Nikon Z8 camera in the hand with 4-axis screen pulled out
We think the Nikon Z8 is the best hybrid camera for pros and it just hit a record-low price
The Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer XXL Steam on a kitchen counter with a TechRadar deal logo for lowest price
I've been using this Philips air fryer with steam for months and I can't recommend it highly enough at its lowest price yet
A price cut on the Audeze Maxwell gaming headphones.
If you're after an audiophile gaming headset then don't miss out on the chance to snag the Audeze Maxwell for a lowest-ever price at Argos
A hand holds a smartphone displaying the NordVPN logo
NordVPN Prime hits lowest-ever price in VPN Spring sale
Bose QuietComfort Headphones and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds on a blue background next to TechRadar deals don&#039;t miss badge
I've loved these Bose headphones for years and they're now $100 off at Amazon
Image of Link 360 2C webcam
On a tight budget for a high-quality webcam? Look no further than the Insta Link 360 webcam series - now discounted in Amazon's spring sale
Samsung S90C 2024 TV deal image
This Samsung five-star OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever - get it before it's gone forever
Google Pixel Tablet in hazel on green background with don&#039;t miss sign
The Google Pixel Tablet just dropped back to its lowest-ever Black Friday price
Amazon deals
Amazon's latest sale feels like Prime Day - shop best-selling devices starting at $9.99