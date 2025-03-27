The powerful Apple Mac mini M4 drops to an unbelievably low-price of $499

Deals
By published

It was already cheap, now it's even cheaper

Apple Mac Mini M4
(Image credit: Apple)

Having used a Mac Mini for over a decade now, I can honestly say that it is, hands down, my favorite type of PC. Not only is it jam-packed with high-performing hardware, but at such a low price, it really is the perfect package. And thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, you can now get the latest Apple Mac mini (M4) at Amazon for $499 (was $599).

This is a record-low price for the base-level model and seriously good value for money. You'll need to factor a monitor purchase into your buying considerations, but if you want something small, semi-portable and powerful, then there's no better option than the Mac Mini.

Today's best Apple Mac mini M4 deal

Apple Mac mini (M4)
Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $499 at Amazon

The M4 model is Apple's most powerful entry-level PC ever and the first one with Apple Intelligence and 16GB of RAM as default. This unbelievably powerful CPU easily outperforms anything at this price point. At under $500, it really is an absolute bargain if you need a small high-performance desktop PC that won't break the bank.

View Deal

In our Mac Mini M4 review, we gave this portable PC a much-coveted five stars – that's how good it is. To put things in context, we said: "Apple has made what was already the best small form factor PC even better thanks to a more compact design, and it packs the new M4 and M4 Pro chips - all while offering incredible value for money as well". Ultimately, our reviewer couldn't recommend it enough.

The CPU is the latest M4 version, which has 36 cores in total, with almost half of these ring-fenced for the Neural Engine, a dedicated section aimed at AI tasks. Gamers will also love its 10-core GPU, which makes it a potent gaming and content creation platform.

Despite its small form factor, it has eight connectors, four of which will allow you to connect three 4K monitors. It also has a Gigabit Ethernet connector and an integrated power supply unit. This is the mini PC that has it all.

If you're still on the fence and want to explore other options then check out our best computer and best gaming PC guides.

See more Computing Deals
TOPICS
Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Macs
Apple Mac Mini M4
The powerful Apple Mac mini M4 drops to an unbelievably low-price of $499
A mockup of the possible Apple M3 Ultra logo
Performance isn't the only reason you should buy Apple's M3 Ultra Mac Studio - it's reportedly one of the most power-efficient processors too
Mac Studio on a desk
Apple Mac Studio (M3 Ultra): the ultimate creative workstation
Mac Studio from above.
New benchmark suggests Apple's M3 Ultra may not be much faster than the M4 Max - only a minor uplift in multi-core performance
Apple Mac Mini on wood desk
Forget President’s Day sales, Apple is selling an M2 Mac mini refurb for just over $300 which could be the PC bargain of the year
Sergii Figurnyi
Apple's M5 chip is rumored to be in mass production - but we're still waiting for M4 MacBook Airs
Latest in Deals
Lenovo Legion 5i
It's the best time to buy an RTX 4070 gaming laptop since Black Friday - get up to $600 off on massive clearance deals
garmin epix gen 2 on a blue background with the text lowest price
The Garmin epix Gen 2 is less than half price in the Amazon Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 tech deals
I'm an Amazon shopping expert – here are the best tech deals I recommend in its Big Spring Sale
The new Amazon Kindle (2024) in Matcha.
The Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect time to buy a Kindle – several models are back down to record-low prices
samsung galaxy watch fe on a green background with the text lowest price
The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is an astonishing 48% off in the Amazon Spring Sale
Anker Soundcore Space One Pro headphones on a cyan background with the words &#039;TechRadar: lowest price&#039; positioned on the left side of the image
I use these excellent Soundcore headphones every day, and at this all-time-low Amazon Spring Sale price, so will my cat
More about macs
A mockup of the possible Apple M3 Ultra logo

Performance isn't the only reason you should buy Apple's M3 Ultra Mac Studio - it's reportedly one of the most power-efficient processors too
Mac Studio on a desk

Apple Mac Studio (M3 Ultra): the ultimate creative workstation
A mobile phone showing the Signal logo in front of a screen showing the app

Signalgate explained: what is Signal, and how secure is the messaging app?
See more latest
Most Popular
Lenovo Legion 5i
It's the best time to buy an RTX 4070 gaming laptop since Black Friday - get up to $600 off on massive clearance deals
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 tech deals
I'm an Amazon shopping expert – here are the best tech deals I recommend in its Big Spring Sale
The new Amazon Kindle (2024) in Matcha.
The Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect time to buy a Kindle – several models are back down to record-low prices
Anker Soundcore Space One Pro headphones on a cyan background with the words &#039;TechRadar: lowest price&#039; positioned on the left side of the image
I use these excellent Soundcore headphones every day, and at this all-time-low Amazon Spring Sale price, so will my cat
garmin epix gen 2 on a blue background with the text lowest price
The Garmin epix Gen 2 is less than half price in the Amazon Spring Sale
Fitbit Inspire 3 in pink on yellow background with TechRadar price cut sign
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is back to its cheapest price ever in the Amazon Spring Sale
samsung galaxy watch fe on a green background with the text lowest price
The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is an astonishing 48% off in the Amazon Spring Sale
Arlo video doorbell and chime spring sale deal
Our best budget video doorbell is at an even more affordable price in Amazon's Spring Sale
LG C4 OLED, Fire TV Omni QLED and Insignia TV on a yellow background
These 11 TV deals in the Amazon Spring Sale are as good as anything I see on Black Friday
Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum with Big Savings graphic overlaid
We gave this Shark cordless stick vacuum a glowing 4-star review – and it's now 50% off at Amazon