The powerful Apple Mac mini M4 drops to an unbelievably low-price of $499

Having used a Mac Mini for over a decade now, I can honestly say that it is, hands down, my favorite type of PC. Not only is it jam-packed with high-performing hardware, but at such a low price, it really is the perfect package. And thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, you can now get the latest Apple Mac mini (M4) at Amazon for $499 (was $599).

This is a record-low price for the base-level model and seriously good value for money. You'll need to factor a monitor purchase into your buying considerations, but if you want something small, semi-portable and powerful, then there's no better option than the Mac Mini.

Today's best Apple Mac mini M4 deal

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The M4 model is Apple's most powerful entry-level PC ever and the first one with Apple Intelligence and 16GB of RAM as default. This unbelievably powerful CPU easily outperforms anything at this price point. At under $500, it really is an absolute bargain if you need a small high-performance desktop PC that won't break the bank.

In our Mac Mini M4 review, we gave this portable PC a much-coveted five stars – that's how good it is. To put things in context, we said: "Apple has made what was already the best small form factor PC even better thanks to a more compact design, and it packs the new M4 and M4 Pro chips - all while offering incredible value for money as well". Ultimately, our reviewer couldn't recommend it enough.

The CPU is the latest M4 version, which has 36 cores in total, with almost half of these ring-fenced for the Neural Engine, a dedicated section aimed at AI tasks. Gamers will also love its 10-core GPU, which makes it a potent gaming and content creation platform.

Despite its small form factor, it has eight connectors, four of which will allow you to connect three 4K monitors. It also has a Gigabit Ethernet connector and an integrated power supply unit. This is the mini PC that has it all.

If you're still on the fence and want to explore other options then check out our best computer and best gaming PC guides.