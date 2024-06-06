GAME to discontinue Xbox All Access offer later this month, Microsoft says scheme will continue in the UK at 'participating retailers'

UK retailer GAME is reportedly discontinuing its Xbox All Access offer later this month.

As reported by Eurogamer, it's understood that starting June 26, GAME will no longer offer the all-inclusive Xbox All Access plan to new subscribers - a service that allows consumers to pay a monthly cost towards their Xbox console and includes 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

According to a GAME spokesperson, "GAME is simplifying its credit offering and, as of 26th June, will no longer be offering Xbox All Access. This decision will not impact any of our existing Xbox All Access customers.

"We continue to offer our full range of Xbox products and customers will be able to apply for flexible financing options through Frasers Plus."

Despite GAME's decision, Microsoft has confirmed that its Xbox All Access scheme will continue in participating retailers in the UK, which would include Smyths Toys and 4Gadgets.

"Xbox All Access - which allows players to purchase Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass for a monthly price - will continue to be available at participating retailers throughout the UK," said a Microsoft spokesperson.

Earlier this week, GAME announced that it will permanently shutter its reward scheme and Elite membership tier next month. As of July 15, customers will no longer be able to earn reward points from purchases and will then only have until July 31 to spend their points before they're gone for good.

This also followed GAME's decision to halt all trade-ins in its stores to phase out its pre-owned stock in standalone stores, while concession stores - like those that exist within Sports Direct stores - would be stopped entirely.

The retailer also saw a series of layoffs that moved staff to zero-contract hours.