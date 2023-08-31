Killing Floor 3 release date, gameplay, and everything we know so far

Killing Floor 3 has finally been announced, ending years of pain for those who have waited an age for a follow-up to the last game. The reveal came during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, alongside a trailer showing off a new look for the series, and lots of gun-toting, bloody action.

So far, not that much has been revealed about the upcoming co-op FPS game. By the looks of things, players will once again be facing off against hordes of enemies, using everything from hand cannons to rocket launchers. Hopefully, we'll hear more sooner rather than later, but for now, Killing Floor 3 certainly looks like an upcoming game that's worth getting excited about.

Here's everything we know about Killing Floor 3 so far, including a look at the latest gameplay trailer. As news continues to be revealed on the game, you'll find it right here on this page. Stay tuned for future updates!

What is it? A co-op FPS horror game

A co-op FPS horror game When does it come out? TBC

TBC What can I play it on? PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S Who is making it? Tripwire Interactive

(Image credit: Tripwire Interactive)

There is currently no Killing Floor 3 release date. The game was only revealed and first announced in August 2023, though we did see gameplay during the announcement. If we had to guess, expect it to be out in mid-to-late 2024, depending on how development comes along.

In terms of platforms, Killing Floor 3 will arrive on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. There's no word yet as to whether it'll be available on Xbox Game Pass, so stay tuned for updates as we hear more about the game.

Killing Floor 3 trailer

The latest trailer we received for Killing Floor 3 aired during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. It shows off in-game action, as well as some of the new types of Zeds you and your squad will be facing off against. You can check it out below:

There's only one trailer released for Killing Floor 3 so far. For more updates on the game as they happen, you can head over to Tripwire Interactive's official YouTube channel.

Killing Floor 3 gameplay

(Image credit: Tripwire Interactive)

Killing Floor 3 once again boasts 6-player co-op action, with you and your friends joining the rebel group Nightfall, as they push back a bio-engineered army of monsters. These Zeds have been enhanced with all kinds of abilities and wield lots of different weapons, so it's up to your squad to tear through them and push them back across a variety of levels.

We've only seen brief sections of Killing Floor 3 action so far, but what's been shown off certainly looks like a step up from the last game in the series. There are gruesome melee finishers, a whole suite of guns to pick up and use, and even upgrades to purchase using money earned by playing.

We'll have to wait and see what kind of new Zeds are set to stand in your way in Killing Floor 3. If the announcement trailer is anything to go by, this could be the most varied and challenging set of enemies featured in a Killing Floor game to date.

Killing Floor 3 latest news

Killing Floor 3 announced at Gamescom 2023

Great news Killing Floor fans! Killing Floor 3 was officially revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. You can check out the trailer on this page, and even catch some of the in-game action.

That's everything you need to know about Killing Floor 3. For more games featuring the undead check out our list of the best zombie games you can play right now.