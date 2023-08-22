Killing Floor 3 officially announced in gory trailer at Gamescom

Killing Floor 3 was officially announced during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, with a stupendously squelchy trailer.

The game, which is being developed by Tripwire Interactive in Unreal Engine 5, is slated for release on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. As for the trailer, let’s just say that I’m sure I wasn’t the only one grimacing as it was shown during the stream - Killing Floor 3 clearly isn’t shy about getting gory.

According to a press release, the story is set 70 years after the events of 2016’s Killing Floor 2 (so, in 2091, to be exact), in a future where the megacorporation known as Horzine has manufactured an “obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds”. The only thing that can stand in their way is Nightfall, a rebel group which you - the player - are part of.

Players will take on the fast-paced action-horror FPS with up to five teammates at their side, fighting for survival in a “war-ravaged, dystopian future”.

“As a lifelong horror fan, it's been an honor to lead our passionate development team as we create Killing Floor 3,” Bryan Wynia, studio creative director at Tripwire Interactive said. “We're extremely excited for fans to finally experience the world we've been building.”

“It's hard to believe that Killing Floor is almost 15 years old now,” Alan Wilson, co-founder and CEO at Tripwire Interactive said. "We've provided free support to the player base all that time, through two incarnations, so now we're beyond excited to start showing you what mayhem the next iteration of the franchise will bring you!”

Killing Floor 3 hasn't been given a release date at the time of writing, so we'll just have to watch this space for now.