When it comes to racing games, I'll admit that I'm more of a Sunday driver than a podium climber. And yet even I'm wondering if it's time I started getting serious about my lap times. That's because you can currently buy the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox & PC for $284.51 (was $399.99) at Amazon US.

This is an impressive Amazon Prime Day bargain for such a premium racing wheel. But PS5 gamers shouldn't pout: the PlayStation version is also available for $299.48 (was $399.99) at Amazon. That means whichever platform you play on, you can net yourself over $100 off, which is a serious discount.

And there's some even better news for speedsters in the UK. The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for PlayStation / PC has had an even heartier discount where you are, with the price slashed down to £235 (was £379.99) at Amazon UK – that's well over a third off!

Today's best Logitech G923 Prime Day deal

Save $115.48 Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox / PC: was $399.99 now $284.51 at Amazon As well as having brains, the Logitech G923 also has more than its fair share of beauty. Its pedals are polished metal and the body of the wheel is brushed metal wheel, while its wheel cover is made of hand-stitched leather for a grippier hold. And the Xbox version has even more off, costing you just $284.51.

Clearly, there was a reason this racing wheel received 4.5 stars in our Logitech G923 review. It offers staggeringly precise steering, giving you excellent handling on the track. And its build quality is impeccable, offering tactile leather, gorgeous stitching and rock solid pedals even when you're slamming on the brakes.

However, it's the realistic feedback it offers that make it an unmissable racing wheel. Not only does it offer responsive, progressive braking but its Trueforce system and closed-loop motor control allows it to accurately mimic the physics of the track you're racing on, something that felt like a real game-changer when we first used it.

All of this is why we described it as one of the best racing wheels at its price when it was released and its cost has only gotten more affordable with this bargain discount. So it's worth grabbing it before Amazon drops the checkered flag on these Prime Day deals later tonight.