Data about AMD's next generation Threadripper 9000 high performance CPU surfaces — mention of Zen5-based, 96-core super chip point to a 2025 release of world's most powerful prosumer processor

VideoCardz has spotted, via Olrak29 on X, the appearance of AMD's upcoming Threadripper 9000 series on NBD (a shipping manifest aggregation and query system). Codenamed "Shimada Peak" the information provided positions this as-yet unannounced series as AMD's most powerful processor for the prosumer market.

The first SKU identified is a 96-core part, potentially representing the full configuration for the next-generation Threadripper. The CPU is based on AMD's Zen5 architecture, the latest in its high-performance core lineup. This Threadripper variant will belong to the Zen5-based Genoa package, which comes in two configurations: one with Zen4 cores and another with denser Zen4c cores. It is likely, VideoCardz says, to be 12 CCDs, each with eight classic Zen 5 cores.

Threadripper 9000 is expected to support the same socket as the existing "Storm Peak" platform, sTR5. AMD will offer two motherboard designs: the WRX90 and TRX50, targeting the workstation market and high-end desktop (HEDT) market respectively.

Launch coming soon?

Despite the inevitable interest this NBD leak has generated, the release of the Shimada Peak series is not expected any time soon. The previous generation, Threadripper 7000, launched in Q4 2023 after a long delay, and AMD has not disclosed a specific release timeline for Threadripper 9000. VideoCardz speculates that AMD might announce this new processor at the upcoming press event in October or, failing that, at CES 2025 next January, but there’s nothing official yet.

While the exact lineup for AMD's October 10 press event remains under wraps, expectations are high that the company will unveil its next-generation server and data center lineup, including the Ryzen AI 300 PRO, Zen5-based EPYC Turin (Classic and Dense flavors), and Instinct MI325X AI processor.

VideoCardz points out that the Threadripper 9000 would be a fitting addition to the October

event's lineup, and put it in great company, but raises the all-important question, “Is AMD ready?” AMD is staying mum right now, but we shall find out its plans in due course.

Shimada Peak pic.twitter.com/5UnpSlRPHEAugust 27, 2024

More from TechRadar Pro