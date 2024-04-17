AMD's latest Ryzen Pro chips are bringing AI to your next business laptop

AMD has revealed two of its latest chips destined for the commercial PC market, hoping to bring enhanced AI capabilities to consumers.

The new AMD Ryzen Pro 8040 Series mobile processors and AMD Ryzen Pro 8000 Series desktop processors promise all the latest AI connectivity features, which the California chipmaker says will enhance the computing experience for business users.

The company said that its combination of CPU, GPU and dedicated on-chip neural processing unit (NPU) will help it to extend its AI PC leadership.

New AMD Ryzen Pro chips

The AMD Ryzen Pro 8040 Series processors, destined for use in business laptops and mobile workstations alike, are said to be “the most advanced x86 processors” built for this purpose.

Built with up to eight high-performance cores, 4nm technology and “Zen 4” architecture, AMD reckons users will be able to record 30% more performance. The company also claims that models with AMD Ryzen AI and AMD RDNA 3 graphics can significantly outperform Intel’s Core Ultra 7 165U chip when it comes to video conferencing – an interesting yet crucial benchmark for many businesses.

The company’s second offering, the AMD Ryzen Pro 8000 Series, is designed for businesses using desktops and workstations. Similar to its mobile counterpart, headline figures include up to eight high-performance “Zen 4” cores and 4nm underpinnings. It’s compared favorably to the Intel Core i7 14700 processor, outperforming it substantially on performance and graphics.

Besides working with high-speed DDR5 and PCIe 4 connections for faster transfers, certain Ryzen Pro 8000 Series chips also support the latest Wi-Fi 7.

Jack Huynh, SVP and GM for Computing and Graphics Group at AMD, commented: “Our latest Pro series processors set a new standard for premium computing experiences and help businesses deploy AI capabilities across their PCs with leadership performance and security”

Both new chip series are slated for release this quarter, and are expected to become available in platforms from OEM partners, including HP and Lenovo. AMD also noted Microsoft as a key industry partner, which is set to bring more Copilot features to Windows systems, highlighting its chips’ potential to support the extra compute.

Looking ahead, industry analyst firm Canalys forecasts that up to 50 million PCs shipped in 2024 will be AI-capable, which is expected to boost market resurgence following numerous troublesome post-pandemic quarters.