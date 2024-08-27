AMD reportedly hacked again — criminals offer data for sale online

AMD has reportedly been the victim of a data breach which compromised internal communications and sensitive employee information, experts have said.

Criminal organizations IntelBroker and EnergyWeaponUser took credit for the attack, with the stolen data apparently consisting of sensitive employee information such as user credentials, internal resolutions, and case descriptions.

The data was listed on dark web marketplace BreachForums, and is professed to be from a ‘mix of sources’.

Deja vu

That’s not all, as IntelBroker claimed to be behind several alleged attacks in recent months, namely Europol and T-Mobile , with sensitive data listed for sale each time. Both organizations affected denied that they had been compromised and insisted infrastructure remained perfectly intact. AMD themselves have not yet verified or offered comment on the attacks, but have acknowledged the claims,

“We are aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen AMD data.” It’s statement said. “We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data.”

With more confirmed attacks earlier this year which targeted the Pentagon, FBI, and Facebook Marketplace, IntelBroker has gained a serious reputation as a malicious and powerful cybercriminal group.

AMD was reportedly hit by the same group earlier in June 2024 in a similar data breach which claimed to have collected employee details such as phone numbers, email addresses, and financial documents.

As is always the case with data breaches, this has left the affected parties at risk of identity theft, phishing attacks, and financial loss. Anyone concerned should stay vigilant and look into the best identity theft protection on offer.