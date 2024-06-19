AMD investigating possible data breach after internal company data put up for sale online

Computing powerhouse AMD is apaprently investigating a data breach after a hacker put a database on a dark web forum, claiming it came from the company.

Known leaker IntelBroker posted a short thread on a hacking forum, advertising sensitive employee data for sale.

"Today, I'm selling the AMD.com data breach. Thanks for reading and enjoy!," the ad reads. "In June 2024, AMD, a large computing company suffered a data breach. Compromised data: Future AMD products, Spec sheets, employee databases, customer databases, property files, ROMs, source code, firmware and finances."

Investigating the claims

According to DarkWebInformer, the database also contains employee information such as user IDs, full names, job positions, business phone numbers, email addresses, and employment status.

Other details, such as the number of people possibly affected, the method of obtaining this database, and its price, are unknown at this time.

When contacted by BleepingComputer, AMD confirmed looking into the claims:

"We are aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen AMD data," AMD said in a statement. "We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data."

Being a major tech company, AMD is often under attack by criminals. In July 2022, the company announced investigating a data breach instigated by RansomHouse, a ransomware group that was new at the time. Back then, the group claimed to have stolen more than 450GB of AMD data, including network files, system information, and passwords.

IntelBroker, on the other hand, is a popular leaker, who gained infamy with the breach of DC Health Link. This data breach forced the company’s representatives to testify in front of the U.S. House of Representatives. IntelBroker also recently claimed to have broken into Europol.