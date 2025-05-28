Adidas confirms customer data stolen in worrying cyberattack

Adidas confirms suffering major cyberattack

Customer data was included in the breach

This is the latest in a number of retail incidents, so customers should be on their guard

Adidas has confirmed it is the latest retail giant to fall victim to a cyberattack, with customer data at risk following an ‘unauthorized’ party stealing information from a third-party customer service provider.

The affected data primarily consists of contact information of customers who contacted the Adidas help desk - with passwords, credit card information, or any other type of payment data not involved.

“Adidas is in the process of informing potentially affected consumers as well as appropriate data protection and law enforcement authorities consistent with applicable law. We remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and security of our consumers, and sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern caused by this incident,” the company confirmed.

A string of attacks

2025 has seen a number of high-profile cyberattacks on retailers, with three massive UK retailers targeted. Luxury department store Harrods became the latest victim following attacks on Marks and Spencer and supermarket Co-op - some of which had to take systems offline in order to protect the organisation - although there is no official link between the incidents.

British retailers aren’t the only ones at risk either, with fashion brand Dior also suffering an attack that led to customer data being leaked. Any customer who is concerned about their data being accessed by cybercriminals or unauthorised parties should make sure to be vigilant and monitor their accounts. In particular, customers are at risk of identity theft or fraud.

“The surge of attacks is driven by a perfect storm of factors: the rapid digitisation of industries, increased reliance on third-party systems, and the rise of financially motivated, highly organised cybercriminal groups,” warns Spencer Starkey, Executive VP of EMEA at SonicWall.

"In sectors like retail, sprawling digital ecosystems, outdated infrastructure, and fragmented cyber defences create easy entry points. Threat actors are also leveraging increasingly sophisticated social engineering and exploiting identity-based vulnerabilities, as we saw in the recent attacks on Marks & Spencer and the Legal Aid Agency."

