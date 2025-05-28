Adidas confirms customer data stolen in worrying cyberattack
Adidas becomes latest major retailer to be attacked
- Adidas confirms suffering major cyberattack
- Customer data was included in the breach
- This is the latest in a number of retail incidents, so customers should be on their guard
Adidas has confirmed it is the latest retail giant to fall victim to a cyberattack, with customer data at risk following an ‘unauthorized’ party stealing information from a third-party customer service provider.
The affected data primarily consists of contact information of customers who contacted the Adidas help desk - with passwords, credit card information, or any other type of payment data not involved.
“Adidas is in the process of informing potentially affected consumers as well as appropriate data protection and law enforcement authorities consistent with applicable law. We remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and security of our consumers, and sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern caused by this incident,” the company confirmed.
Save up to 68% on identity theft protection for TechRadar readers!
TechRadar editors praise Aura's upfront pricing and simplicity. Aura also includes a password manager, VPN, and antivirus to make its security solution an even more compelling deal.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
A string of attacks
2025 has seen a number of high-profile cyberattacks on retailers, with three massive UK retailers targeted. Luxury department store Harrods became the latest victim following attacks on Marks and Spencer and supermarket Co-op - some of which had to take systems offline in order to protect the organisation - although there is no official link between the incidents.
British retailers aren’t the only ones at risk either, with fashion brand Dior also suffering an attack that led to customer data being leaked. Any customer who is concerned about their data being accessed by cybercriminals or unauthorised parties should make sure to be vigilant and monitor their accounts. In particular, customers are at risk of identity theft or fraud.
“The surge of attacks is driven by a perfect storm of factors: the rapid digitisation of industries, increased reliance on third-party systems, and the rise of financially motivated, highly organised cybercriminal groups,” warns Spencer Starkey, Executive VP of EMEA at SonicWall.
"In sectors like retail, sprawling digital ecosystems, outdated infrastructure, and fragmented cyber defences create easy entry points. Threat actors are also leveraging increasingly sophisticated social engineering and exploiting identity-based vulnerabilities, as we saw in the recent attacks on Marks & Spencer and the Legal Aid Agency."
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You might also like
- Take a look at our picks for the best malware removal software around
- Check out our choice for best antivirus software
- PowerSchool hit by cyberattack which saw student and teacher data stolen
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.