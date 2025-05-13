Customer data stolen in M&S cyberattack
Card details remain safe
- M&S confirms customer information has been taken following a cyberattack
- The attack has caused significant disruption
- Online orders are still affected weeks later
In a letter to customers, retail giant Marks and Spencer has revealed that personally identifiable information (PII) has been stolen by cybercriminals. This follows the cyberattack that hit M&S which forced the firm to disable online shopping orders, click and collect, and contactless payments in some stores.
A statement, posted on LinkedIn, confirms that “unfortunately, some personal customer information has been taken,” but that "importantly, there is no evidence that the information has been shared and it does not include usable card or payment details, or account passwords, so there is no need for customers to take any action.”
Online orders are still suspended for the shopping site, and some product availability has been affected. The incident, which seems to have been a ransomware attack, took systems offline and caused undeniable disruption to the retailer’s operation.
Save up to 68% on identity theft protection for TechRadar readers!
TechRadar editors praise Aura's upfront pricing and simplicity. Aura also includes a password manager, VPN, and antivirus to make its security solution an even more compelling deal.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Continued disruption
Returning customers will be prompted to reset their passwords on the M&S online site next time they visit “to give customers an extra piece of mind,” and the firm has assured customers it is “working around the clock to get things back to normal” for its customers.
“The attack on M&S is another stark reminder that ransomware gangs are evolving faster than traditional defences can cope,” says Camellia Chan, CEO and co-founder of AI cybersecurity firm X-PHY.
“Prevention must be built in from the ground up. Businesses need a multi-layered approach that combines hardware-level security to detect and block attacks early. This should be combined with an AI-driven threat detection layer that automate detection and enforce policies in real time. With human-error contributing to 95% of data breaches, this removes the burden of constant vigilance from employees and constant resilience testing.“
If anyone is concerned their data may have been taken, we recommend using a dark web monitoring service, or using a breach monitor such as Have I Been Pwned to check for potential exposures.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You might also like
- Take a look at our picks for the best malware removal software around
- Check out our choice for best antivirus software
- PowerSchool hit by cyberattack which saw student and teacher data stolen
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.