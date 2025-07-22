Microsoft Sentinel is expanding to tackle all your company's biggest security fears

Microsoft promises to reduce data retention costs to less than 10%

Sentinel Data Lake will break down silos and empower security teams

A layer of AI will improve detection and response time to outpace adversaries

Microsoft has launched Sentinel Data Lake as looks to break down silos, lower costs and improve large-scale threat detection with an updated, AI-optimized security data lake.

Now in public preview, Microsoft says users will no longer need to choose between retaining critical data and staying within budget, promising to reduce data retention costs to less than 10% of traditional analytics logs.

It combines SIEM, XDR and threat intelligence into a single platform, bringing together data from Microsoft and third-party sources with over 350 native connectors, promising to be a whole "new architecture," not "just a new product."

Microsoft Sentinel Data Lake

In order to democratize threat intelligence and improve coverage, Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence capabilities will now be available in Defender XDR and Sentinel without adding to the cost.

This is on top of the injection of artificial intelligence, which promises "faster detection, smarter response and the ability to outpace even the most sophisticated adversaries."

Microsoft says the update allows security teams to uncover attacker behavior without worrying about storage limits, which can significantly improve detection by analyzing company-specific trends.

Sentinel Data Lake "enables security teams to proactively detect latent attacks, detect emerging threats with AI-driven models, reconstruct attack timelines in forensic detail, and retroactively uncover indicators of compromise that might otherwise go unnoticed," Microsoft explained.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Among the benefits of Microsoft's upgraded Sentinel include the ability for companies to keep raw data for compliance and digital forensics and a lower TCO with faster ROI.